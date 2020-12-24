Autonomous datacenters could soon be the new normal

The enterprise datacenter of tomorrow might be unlike anything we’ve seen to date. Today, human workers are required to run centers, make sure they are fully operational and resolve issues that might arise, but future datacenters may become fully autonomous.

This is according to a new report, jointly released by market analysts IDC and Chinese tech giant Huawei, which asserts that software will soon execute many if not all of the tasks human workers are responsible for today.

The report states that between 20 and 30 percent of surveyed businesses see full autonomy as a current goal. The vast majority (90 percent) see it as a goal for a few years down the line.

In order to make it happen, the report further states, enterprises will need to execute a five-level plan, which includes gradually transferring tasks - like executing solutions, being aware of problems, analytics, decision-making and holistic policies - from humans to artificial intelligence (AI).

Digging further, IDC identifies two main drivers behind the push for fully autonomous datacenters: business continuity and resilience. These two needs were cited by almost half (45 percent) of the respondents. According to the IDC, the results were “accentuated” by the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced businesses to prioritize business resilience and continuity.

“Although datacenter networks of different enterprises have different autonomous driving levels, customers in various industries are actively embracing automation to achieve service agility and reliability while reducing OPEX and CAPEX," added Leon Wang, President of Huawei Datacenter Network Domain.