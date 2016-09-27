Autotask Community Live: Introducing the $6 billion MSP ecosystem

This week I've been in Miami spending some time with Autotask - a provider of web-based IT Services Management Software - at Autotask Community Live, its annual partner and customer event.

For anyone unfamiliar with the industry, the business of delivering IT is growing all around the world, with Managed Service Providers (MSPs) leveraging new technologies to provide customers with unified solutions for every area of their business.

During his Monday morning keynote session, Autotask's president and CEO Mark Cattini highlighted this trend: “One of the things that I think there’s absolutely no doubt is that the world is continuing to move to managed services. I spend an awful lot of time speaking with customers and I can tell you I hear it in those conversations.”

And, although Autotask probably wouldn't be described as an everyday name in the UK for those outside the sector, some of the figures Mark quoted when he spoke about the company's growth over the last 24 months really make you sit up and take notice.

Autotask has doubled the size of its business over the last two years, with Mark proclaiming an “almost 100% growth." The company now boasts 75,000 users in 125 countries, 9,000 customers, 470 employees and over 50 million tickets logged annually. Furthermore, the Autotask community now serves approximately 75 per cent of Fortune 500 companies and over $6 billion is invoiced annually through the Autotask platform.

“We’re growing stronger as a community and Autotask is certainly growing stronger with you,” Mark said. “In terms of customer adding users across the board it’s never been faster."

"We’ve had a fourfold increase in devices managed in the last 18 months alone,” he continued, adding that "we’re growing responsibly and we’re growing profitably.”

The acquisition by Vista Equity Partners in June 2014 has been a key factor in this growth, enabling Autotask to “execute on a bigger vision” and become operationally stronger. This was followed by some acquisitions of its own, namely remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform CentraStage in September 2014 and file sync and share provider Soonr in July 2015.

But Autotask isn't standing still. Despite having already significantly expanded its geographical footprint in recent times, Mark spoke about growing even further, with offices in Manhattan, Atlanta and Manchester all under consideration.

“We invest where you are,” Mark said and getting more troops on the ground is only going to be a good thing for the company and its every-growing ecosystem of customers.