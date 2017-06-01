Mobile internet speeds see huge average rise

The average internet connection speed across the world has increased 15 per cent compared to last year.

That's according to the latest State of the Internet Report from Akamai, which analysed data from 31 European countries, finding that 27 of them had average connection speeds of 10 Mbps or more.

Norway came out on top, with an average connection speed of 23.5 Mbps, just ahead of Sweden, (22.5 Mbps), and Switzerland (21.7 Mbps).

Sweden also had the highest average peak connection speed, being clocked at 95.3 Mbps.

Almost all surveyed countries (28 of 31) have had an average peak connection speed of at least 50 Mbps, and average connection speeds increased in 19 European countries. Eight nations saw double-digit gains, including Norway, Switzerland, Finland, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Croatia.

“Increases in connection speeds and broadband penetration have helped enable the Internet to support levels of traffic that even just a few years ago would have been unimaginable,” said David Belson, editor of the State of the Internet Report.

“One need only look to January’s U.S. Presidential Inauguration, which broke traffic records for live coverage of a single news event delivered by Akamai largely thanks to the combination of more viewers watching at increasingly higher levels of video quality.”

The UK is first when it comes to mobile internet. The country had the fastest average connection speed at 26 Mbps (again), followed by Germany with 24.1 Mbps.

The full report, which also tackles broadband adoption, IPv4 vs IPv6, as well as future trends, can be found on this link.

