AWS and Google Cloud again report record earnings

Microsoft's Azure may be doing good, but Amazon's AWS and Google's Cloud are giving it a run for its money. Both companies released their quarterly reports for their cloud business, and both are reporting success and growth.

Amazon Web Services' (AWS) sales grew more than a third (37 per cent) in the quarter, hitting $8.4 billion. Impressive as it may sound, it's still less than previous quarters, which had shown growth of above 40 per cent.

AWS brought in 13 per cent of the company's total revenue for the quarter, and Venture Beat says it's still the cloud market leader.

At the same time, Google's CEO Sundar Pichai, and the company's newly appointed head of Google Cloud, Thomas Kurian, released figures for their company's cloud earnings, showing annual revenue of $8 billion – up from $4 billion early last year.

“Q2 was another strong quarter for Google Cloud, which reached an annual revenue run rate of over $8 billion and continues to grow at a significant pace,” Pichai said. “Customers are choosing Google Cloud for a variety of reasons: reliability and uptime are critical. Retailers like Lowe’s are leveraging the cloud as one of the important tools to transform their customer experience and supply chain.”

Last week, Microsoft released Azure figures which had shown that its cloud business is still the company's number one driver. In Q4 2018, the company has had a 23 per cent jump in revenue.