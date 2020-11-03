AWS and UK government team up on major cloud deal

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and the UK Government have signed a new deal that should speed up the adoption of cloud technologies in the public sector.

The deal, according to the pair, will save taxpayer money while boosting digital skills across the civil service, and increase the diversity of suppliers to the government.

The One Government Value Agreement (OGVA) is a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed between AWS and the Crown Commercial Service (CSS). It will enable AWS to treat participating UK Government and public sector organizations as a single client, thus reducing costs for various services.

Further, AWS will establish a new digital skills fund, through which it will train more than 6,000 civil servants at no extra cost to the government.

As per the press release, the OGVA consists of two tiers. The first supports organizations as they kick off their cloud journey, through packages that include training, workshops and “cloud credits” for new research projects in the not-for-profit sector. Tier two is designed for larger organizations that have already established a foothold in the cloud but are yet to maximize its benefits.

AWS believes the combined strength of these two tiers will enable public sector organizations to “reinvent themselves”.

“CCS provides commercial agreements which help organizations across the entire public sector save time and money on buying everyday goods and services,” said Simon Tse, CEO at the Crown Commercial Service.

“This agreement with AWS demonstrates excellent value for the public sector organizations we serve, and supports them in their drive to improve services for citizens across the UK.”