AWS controls more of the public cloud market than Google, Microsoft and IBM combined

A quarterly analysis by Synergy Research Group has revealed that Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounts for 45 per cent of the global public market for infrastructure as a service (IaaS).

According to this figure, AWS now controls a larger portion of the IaaS market than that of Microsoft, Google and IBM combined. Synergy also found that Amazon is also the leader in the platform-as-a-service (PaaS) market though by a much smaller margin. However, IBM is still the most dominant player when it comes to the managed private cloud market.

Recently Microsoft and Google have both doubled down on their cloud efforts and the two companies have managed to increase their revenue in the sector by over 100 per cent per year. Synergy has estimated that AWS is double the size of its two biggest competitors in addition to IBM in terms of its IaaS efforts. This should be taken with a grain of salt though as Microsoft and Google do not provide precise numbers.

Last quarter, AWS was able to earn $3.2 billion in revenue which is an increase by 55 per cent from the same period last year. Currently the division accounts for 10 per cent of Amazon's entire revenue of $32.7 billion and its growth has boosted the company's overall earnings. Other companies including Alibaba in the IaaS market and Oracle in the PaaS market have also seen significant growth in their own cloud computing divisions according to Synergy's study.

While AWS currently holds the largest market percentage in the IaaS sector, this year could see Microsoft and Google begin to carve out their own positions in this quickly growing market.