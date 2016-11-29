AWS could become the largest part of Amazon

Holiday sales from Black Friday and Cyber Monday could very well help Amazon hit its target of $134 billion in annual sales, though Amazon Web Services (AWS) still makes up the largest part of the company's business at $12 billion.

The company began offering web services to its customers over 10 years ago and in recent years this division has grown from a small to significant portion of the online retailer's business. AWS currently operates in 38 availability zones within 14 geographic locations and large companies such as Netflix, Adobe and Spotify have turned to the company for hosting and operating their websites and services.

Andy Jassy, the CEO of AWS, explained in a recent interview that AWS might possibly become the largest part of Amazon one day, saying: “It would likely take time. But I do think it’s possible that in the fullness of time AWS could be the largest business in Amazon.

"Part of that is because, if you look at the market segments AWS addresses - infrastructure software, hardware, data centre services, plus some capability to build further up stack as well - that’s trillions of dollars worldwide. It’s a very large opportunity and we’re very optimistic about where AWS will be in the long term.”

Amazon's cloud platform has grown tremendously over the past few years, with a recent study revealing that AWS now accounts for a larger portion of the IaaS market than that of Microsoft, Google and IBM combined.

As public cloud services continue to increase in popularity and importance, AWS could be well positioned to dominate the market for some time to come.

Image Credit: Amazon