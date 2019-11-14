AWS Data Exchange opens up Amazon Web Services to third-party data

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has a new product which it hopes will help its customers gain access to viable data from the cloud more easily. Called AWS Data Exchange, the tool is aimed at enterprise customers, scientists and the academia.

AWS claims that so far, such customers were faced with numerous roadblocks, including coding disparate APIs, waiting for weeks on end for shipped media, managing multiple billing accounts and handling countless licenses.

At start, AWS will have 80 data providers for the service, including Reuters, Change Healthcare, Dun & Bradstreet, Foursquare, Deloitte, and Pitney Bowes. These will use AWS Data Exchange to publish free or commercial products.

Those interested in using the service will have to subscribe to their information of choice, through the AWS Marketplace. After the subscription, customers will get to access the service either through the API or the console. AWS Data Exchange will also send out notifications whenever new data is added.

“Customers have asked us for an easier way to find, subscribe to, and integrate diverse data sets into the applications, analytics, and machine-learning models they’re running on AWS. Unfortunately, the way customers exchange data hasn’t evolved much in the last 20 years,” said Stephen Orban, General Manager of AWS Data Exchange.

“AWS Data Exchange gives our customers the ability to quickly integrate third-party data in the workloads they’re migrating to the cloud, while giving qualified data providers a modern and secure way to package, deliver, and reach the millions of AWS customers worldwide."