AWS files another appeal against Microsoft's JEDI win

Amazon is still chasing the now infamous JEDI cloud contract - this time around asking the US Department of Defence (DoD) for clarity around the recent Court of Federal Claims ruling.

The Joint Enterprise Defence Infrastructure (JEDI) contract is a US government cloud project designed to deliver an upgrade to the Pentagon's IT operations. Worth $10 billion over 10 years, the contract was contested by Amazon, Microsoft, Oracle and IBM (among others), but was eventually awarded to Microsoft.

Amazon managed to stop the project moving forward, claiming the Pentagon chose Microsoft as a result of pressure from US President Donald Trump, who is known to have mixed feelings about Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Although the court ruled in favour of Microsoft, it did concede there remains a need for the clarification of a few technical points.

According to a Silicon Angle report, Amazon believes the ruling's language is "ambiguous" and in now demanding further detail.

“AWS is committed to ensuring it receives a fair and objective review on an award decision that the Court found to be flawed,” said an AWS spokesperson in a statement.

“AWS repeatedly sought clarity from the DoD around ambiguous aspects of the amended solicitation and the DoD refused to answer our questions. We simply want to ensure a common understanding of the DoD’s requirements and eliminate ambiguity that could impact a fair evaluation," said the firm.

Microsoft also entered the debate, accusing Amazon of obstructing the project without cause.

“This latest filing – filed with the DOD this time – is another example of Amazon trying to bog down JEDI in complaints, litigation and other delays designed to force a do-over to rescue its failed bid,” said Corporate Vice President of Communications Frank Shaw in a blog post.

“And now Amazon is at it again, trying to grind this process to a halt, keeping vital technology from the men and women in uniform — the very people Amazon says it supports," he added.