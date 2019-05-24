AWS Ground Station ties your messy cloud network together

The cost of building and running a network of data centres and satellites for fast access to large amounts of information could now be significantly reduced, thanks to a new offering by Amazon Web Services.

AWS today announced a new offering, called AWS Ground Station, which should make it easy and cheaper to control satellites from AWS and download data into the AWS Global Infrastructure Region.

What's the big deal?

Businesses that want to use satellites to transfer data (and according to Amazon, more and more companies are opting for this approach), need to rent multiple ground antennas in countries around the world, as well as data centres that need to be in close proximity to the antennas, so that the data can move quickly.

With all the benefits of renting and running satellites to transfer data, businesses are soon faced with mounting costs.

With AWS Ground Station, businesses can lease their antennas on demand, and can also use their data centres which are conveniently placed in the vicinity of the antennas. Amazon says businesses can expect to save up to 80 per cent on costs.

“The cost and difficulty of building and maintaining the infrastructure necessary to downlink and process the data has historically been prohibitive for all but the most well-funded organisations,” says Shayn Hawthorne, General Manager, AWS Ground Station.

“The goal of AWS Ground Station is to make space communications ubiquitous and to make ground stations simple and easy to use, so that more organisations can derive insights from satellite data to help improve life on Earth and embark on deeper exploration and discovery in space. “

More details about Amazon’s new offering can be found on this link.

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock