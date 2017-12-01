AWS' Internet of Things efforts get a new OS

Amazon considers IoT a 'buzzword that might be delivering the fastest in terms of actual number of companies doing real work there'. With that in mind, it announced a couple of new features and products.

First and foremost, Amazon has announced a new operating system for IoT devices, called Amazon FreeRTOS. This operating system is designed for devices without a CPU, only MCU, like smoke detectors. The OS now comes with libraries, enabling local and cloud connectivity, as well as much-required security. It is open-source, and available on GitHub, and should come with over-the-air updates soon enough.

"Amazon FreeRTOS extends the FreeRTOS kernel, a popular real-time operating system, with libraries that enable local and cloud connectivity, security, and (coming soon) over-the-air updates," a blog post said.

Then, there is the One-Click. This allows one-click creations of AWS Lambda triggers for IoT devices, helping organisations create specialised IoT systems with ease.

Amazon also introduced AWS IoT Device Management, AWS IoT Device Defender, AWS IoT Analytics, and AWS Greengress ML Inference.

"Of all the buzzwords of choice, that we've been working on at AWS, IoT might be delivering the fastest in terms of the actual number of companies doing real work there," said Amazon Web Services CEO Andy Jassy on Wednesday during the AWS re:Invent conference. "We're now just entering a world where the growth in number of [connected] devices is going to be exponential."

