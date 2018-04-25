AWS IoT Analytics platform helps businesses gain insights from IoT data

AWS has announced the general availability of AWS IoT analytics which allows businesses to run simple and sophisticated analytics on the massive volumes of data collected from Internet of Things (IoT) devices and sensors.

The platform collects, pre-processes, enriches, stores and analyses IoT device data at scale so that companies can uncover insights that lead to more accurate decisions for their IoT and machine learning applications. For instance a business could easily identify how far their fleet of connected vehicles have travelled or find out how many doors are locked in a smart building after working hours.

While building a proprietary IoT analytics platform may be feasible for larger organisations, smaller businesses no longer have to worry about the cost and complexity required to do so and can instead employ Amazon's solution to make the most of their IoT devices.

VP of IoT at AWS, Dirk Didascalou offered further insight on the company's new platform, saying:

“AWS IoT Analytics is the easiest way to run analytics on IoT data. Now, customers can act on the large volumes of IoT data generated by their connected devices with powerful analytics capabilities ranging from simple queries to sophisticated machine learning models that are specifically designed for IoT. As the scale of IoT applications continues to grow at a rapid rate, AWS IoT Analytics is designed to provide the best tools for our customers to mine their raw data, gaining insights that lead to intelligent actions.”

AWS IoT Analytics also includes a built-in SQL query engine to answer specific questions posed by businesses and provide more sophisticated analytics. This allows organisations to better understand how their devices are performing, predict device failure and to perform time-series analysis.

With the platform businesses can even apply machine learning algorithms to device data to produce a health score for each device in a fleet, prevent fraud by detecting anomalies on IoT devices, segment fleets of devices and identify rare events that are hard to pinpoint without analytics.

AWS IoT Analytics is now available across the US and EU with support for additional regions coming soon.

Image Credit: Everything Possible / Shutterstock