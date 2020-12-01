AWS is bringing macOS to the cloud

App developers looking to build solutions for Apple’s ecosystem will now be able to do so through Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud giant has confirmed.

According to a Reuters report, AWS has unveiled Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) Mac instances, which will run Mac mini computers in the cloud.

With support for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV and Safari, developers will be able to create new product and solutions for the entire Apple ecosystem. Apple is not the first ecosystem AWS introduced in this way – both Microsoft Windows and Linux are already supported.

AWS will use Mac mini computers running Intel’s eight generation 3.2GHz Core i7 processors for its new EC2 Mac instances.

“With EC2 Mac instances, developers can...focus on creating ground-breaking apps for Apple’s industry-leading platforms, rather than procuring and managing the underlying infrastructure,” said David Brown, VP of EC2 at AWS.

Cloud support for devices with Apple’s new M1 chip is currently in the works, with a launch planned for some time next year, it was added.

Those interested in purchasing the EC2 Mac instances can do so now on-demand, or with savings plans, in the following regions: US East (Virginia), US East (Ohio), US West (Oregon), Europe (Ireland), and Asia Pacific (Singapore).