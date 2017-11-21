AWS launches new 'secret' cloud region for US intelligence services

Amazon has announced that it will be expanding its AWS cloud computing service to offer a new region tailored specifically to the US intelligence community and their top secret workloads.

AWS Secret Region will be able to run workloads all the way up to the US government's secret security classification level and this new region will offer the company's cloud computing services to a wider range of government agencies than its previous Top Secret Cloud that was limited to intelligence agencies.

Amazon's new Secret Region will be made available to all government agencies and will stand apart from Amazon GovCloud and its existing $600 million contract with the CIA and other agencies that allows them to run Top Secret workloads on its cloud.

Vice president of Amazon Web Services Worldwide Public Sector, Teresa Carlson helped clarify the distinction between the new region and the company's existing services for the intelligence community, saying:

“The U.S. Intelligence Community can now execute their missions with a common set of tools, a constant flow of the latest technology and the flexibility to rapidly scale with the mission. The AWS Top Secret Region was launched three years ago as the first air-gapped commercial cloud and customers across the U.S. Intelligence Community have made it a resounding success. Ultimately, this capability allows more agency collaboration, helps get critical information to decision makers faster, and enables an increase in our Nation's security.”

Image Credit: Gil C / Shutterstock