AWS launches first Middle East region

Amazon’s cloud business, the Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced today that it is expanding its operations to an entirely new region. Called AWS Middle East (Bahrain) it covers the Middle-Eastern region that’s thriving with businesses.

The company hopes developers, startups, and enterprises, as well as government, education, and non-profit organisations will be running their applications and serve end-users from data centres in the Middle East.

At launch, the new region will offer three Availability Zones, which means at least three separate data centres, in three separate and distinct geographic locations. Among other things, Amazon claims this ensures business continuity and low latency.

New region aside, AWS is also launching the new AWS Direct Connect location in Bahrain, whose goal is to simplify the establishment of a dedicated private network connection between AWS and their data centres, offices, or colocation environments.

AWS now counts 69 Availability Zones within 22 geographic regions around the world.

It said that it’s working on additional nine Availability Zones in three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Italy and South Africa.

“The cloud has the chance to unlock digital transformation in the Middle East,” said Andy Jassy, CEO, Amazon Web Services. “We are excited to see how our cloud technology will provide new ways for governments to better engage with citizens, for enterprises to innovate for their next phase of growth, and for entrepreneurs to build businesses and compete on a global scale.”