AWS launches IoT monitoring service

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the launch of SiteWise, a new platform to track and monitor Internet of Things (IoT) platforms in data centres, factories and similar facilities.

Two years after first announcing the tool during AWS re:Invent, the company has confirmed the tool has entered general availability.

US East (N. Virginia), US West (Oregon), Europe (Frankfurt), and Europe (Ireland) will be the first territories to gain access, with further regions set to join them in the near future.

Data is sometimes dubbed the “new oil” and its importance for businesses of all shapes and sizes is undeniable. It can be used to optimize performance, cut unnecessary costs and make better informed business decisions.

However, data is often difficult to organise, access and utilise. Sometimes it’s in different formats, stuck in various data silos or untagged and hidden from view.

SiteWise aims to solve this problem by structuring and labelling the data and generating real-time key performance indicators (KPI).

Users start by modelling their industrial equipment, processes and facilities by contextualising collected data. Then they set up KPIs, which allows SiteWise to automatically compute the metrics at a predefined interval.

The uploaded data and KPIs are transferred to a fully managed time series database, designed specifically to store and retrieve time-stamped data quickly.

“Industrial customers tell us that getting their data into the cloud and using it to understand their operational performance is the biggest opportunity they see when evaluating IoT solutions,” said Dirk Didascalou, Vice President of IoT at AWS.

"With SiteWise, industrial customers can now use the power of AWS to collect, organize, and monitor their industrial equipment data at scale. SiteWise will help industrial customers move beyond data collection and enable them to visualize and monitor all their equipment, so they can focus on their main job of optimizing their operations.”