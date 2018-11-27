AWS launches its own server hardware

Amazon has just introduced the world to its very own Arm server processor that works on the cloud, at scale. The device, which will probably be useful to Amazon Web Services (AWS), is called EC2 A1, and will be capable of running Amazon Linux apps, Red Hat Enterprise apps, as well as Ubuntu.

The new instances will be available at US East, West and Europe.

Amazon did not provide plenty of details about the processor, but it did say that it was designed to for “scale-out workloads that benefit from a lot of servers chipping away at a problem”. The chips, which rely on Arm-based Graviton processor from Annapurna, are also supposed to be a ‘cheaper computing option’.

Data centre is a huge and growing industry, one which has so far been dominated by Intel’s processors. Many manufacturers have taken a stab at building chips for the data centre, but with very little, or limited success.

ARM has been perceived as a possible alternative to Intel for quite some time now. The company is known for chips that power the majority of today’s smartphones. Its technology is considered a viable alternative to Intel in the data centre business because the chips consume less energy and as such are cheaper.

