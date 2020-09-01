AWS launches new Linux distribution

Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) new Linux distribution, Bottlerocket, has left the developer review phase and entered generally availability, according to an Amazon blog post.

The second Linux distro developed by AWS, Bottlerocket is designed to run containers alongside a container orchestrator, such as Kubernetes.

“As our customers increasingly adopt containers to run their workloads, we saw a need for a Linux distribution designed from the ground up to run containers with a focus on security, operations, and manageability at scale,” the company said.

“Customers needed an operating system that would give them the ability to manage thousands of hosts running containers with automation.”

Most businesses run containerized applications on general-purpose operating systems that are updated package-by-package, which makes updating the OS tough to automate. However, Bottlerocket aims to address this challenge by applying updates in a single step, rather than package-by-package.

The new OS supports Docker images, as well as images conforming to the Open Container Initiative image format, AWS Chief Evangelist Jeff Barr explained earlier this year.

At launch, AWS boasts a slew of partners, including Alcide, Armory, CrowdStrike, Datadog, New Relic, Sysdig, Tigera, Trend Micro and Waveworks.

Having entered general availability, the operating system will be supported for at least three years.