AWS looks to slash storage costs with Glacier Deep Archive launch

Amazon is looking to get rid of the old fashioned tape storage that many organisations still use. During the re:Invent developer conference in Las Vegas, the company introduced Glacier Deep Archive, an extension to the existing AWS Glacier service.

Tape storage is usually used for information that is very rarely accessed by organisations, yet it can't be deleted. Glacier Deep Archive is supposed to be tape's cheaper, more effective successor.

According to media reports, the new offering is supposed to be dirt cheap, $1 per terabyte, per month. It also supposedly has 99.99999999999 per cent durability. What we don't know is how long it will take organisations to access this data. Usually, with tape storage, organisations need to wait for a few hours before their data is available.

“We have a lot of customers with gobs of data,” AWS’s CEO Andy Jassy said during the keynote. “And these are pieces of data that are accessed even less frequently than what people access on Glacier. Today, the way people manage this, they’re managing with tape. If you ever had the joy of managing tape, it’s no picnic.”

He also said that moving data off premises also means the data will reside away from the organisation's analytics and machine learning services. “You have to be out of your mind to manage your own tape moving forward,” said Jassy.

