AWS makes major flash storage push with E8 acquisition

Amazon has acquired Israeli storage tech startup E8 Storage in a significant expansion of its hardware portfolio.

With the acquisition, both E8 Storage’s team and technology will migrate into Amazon’s existing Tel Aviv AWS data centres, it was said.

The details of the deal, including financial terms, have not been disclosed.

E8 Storage is a company specialising in hardware using flash storage, allowing higher transfer speeds. According to the E8 Storage's website, the company's hardware products “provide up to 10 times the performance of other all-flash-arrays, with consistently strong performance and low latency.”

The company was founded in 2014, and two years later it raised $12 million. Investors included Accel, Magma Venture Partners and Vertex Ventures.

Amazon, on the other hand, is doing everything possible to make sure it stays ahead of the competition. With Microsoft, Oracle, IBM and others breathing down its neck, the company has made cloud and storage one of its top priorities. In 2015, it acquired Israeli data centre hardware firm Annapurna.

Amazon also acquired TSO Logic; Eero; Canvas Technology; Sizmek; and Bebo, with all deals being finalised this year. Last year, the company spent $1.65 billion on acquisitions

Amazon holds almost half (47.8 per cent) of the public cloud market, Microsoft’s Azure keeps 15.5 per cent, and Alibaba 7.7 per cent.