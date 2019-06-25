AWS Security Hub now available

Amazon Web Services (AWS) users now have a central hub where they can handle all security and compliance issues, the company announced. Among other things, the new AWS Security Hub tool can aggregate and prioritise security alerts from different AWS services, as well as from the AWS Partner Network solutions.

AWS believes this hub will simplify compliance checks.

In terms of pricing, it seems as businesses will only pay for services they use – when they use it. There are no upfront fees, and customers will pay for compliance checks performed and security findings ingested – only.

Moreover, the first 10,000 security finding events each month are free of charge.

“AWS Security Hub is the glue that connects what AWS and our security partners do to help customers manage and reduce risk,” said Dan Plastina, Vice President for External Security Services at AWS.

“By combining automated compliance checks, the aggregation of findings from more than 30 different AWS and partner sources, and partner-enabled response and remediation workflows, AWS Security Hub gives customers a simple way to unify management of their security and compliance.”

With the introduction of GDPR, but also with the overall increase in data security awareness among businesses and consumers, staying secure and compliant with regulations has become a major challenge for all businesses.

Those that fail to keep up with this trend not only risk fines from their local communications watchdog, but also risk losing customers, decreased revenues, they risk a tarnished brand and extra expenses.