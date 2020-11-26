AWS suffers major cloud outage

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has shown again how important an element it is to the entire internet's backbone after it suffered an outage that lasted several hours and impacted some of the world's most popular internet sites.

According to The Verge, 1Password, Acorns, Adobe Spark, Anchor, Autodesk, Capital Gazette, Coinbase, DataCamp, Getaround, Glassdoor, Flickr, iRobot, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Pocket, RadioLab, Roku, RSS Podcasting, Tampa Bay Times, Vonage, The Washington Post, and WNYC, were all affected by the outage.

Amazon described that the problem was in the error rates invoking CloudWatch APIs. Even though the company said that the outage only affected one out of 23 geographic AWS regions, it was enough to send multiple global internet services offline.

Earlier this morning, around 9AM, Amazon reported the outage as fully resolved.

“We have restored all traffic to Kinesis Data Streams via all endpoints and it is now operating normally. We have also resolved the error rates invoking CloudWatch APIs,” the update on the AWS Service Health Dashboard says.

“We continue to work towards full recovery for IoT SiteWise and details of the service status is below. All other services are operating normally. We have identified the root cause of the Kinesis Data Streams event, and have completed immediate actions to prevent recurrence."