AWS to invest in Chile and stick around for a long time

Amazon Web Services is going to Chile and it’s not going to be a short trip. Reuters is reporting that the company’s vice president, Teresa Carlson, met with the country’s president Sebastian Pinera.

The conclusion of the meeting is that AWS will invest in Chile for the long-term, as it looks to expand into Latin America.

“You’re going to see us here for the long-term,” Carlson told reporters. “We think Chile is super important to Latin America and the rest of the world.”

According to Reuters, AWS will most likely be looking to build more data centres in the region to handle data and computing for large enterprises and governments.

On the other hand, Chile isn’t indifferent to the idea of having AWS within its borders. Economy minister Jose Valente, also present at the meeting, said the country is doing ‘everything possible’ to encourage AWS, and similar companies, to come.

When asked what criteria the company was considering, Carlson said policies are their number one concern.

“We look for telecommunication industries that are progressive,” she said. We look for a government that really is thinking forward on the digitization of their economy in terms of education and creating new jobs.”

Amazon is the world’s biggest cloud services provider, with a 47.1 per cent market share in 2017, according to a Skyhigh Networks report.

Image Credit: Gil C / Shutterstock