AWS wants to help UK councils kick off digital transformation

Amazon really wants UK councils to jump on the public cloud bandwagon, and to do that, it is happily offering them a three-month crash course in cloud computing - free of charge.

The company's Amazon Web Services (AWS) arm has announced a three-month program for local councils and government authorities, which includes both consulting services, and infrastructure and software solutions from AWS, at zero cost and without the need for contracts.

The program will be run by the AWS Government Transformation Team, and during the three months, UK’s councils will witness the creation and testing of proof of concepts (PoCs), through which they’ll be able to see the benefits of digital transformation.

In the program, AWS will demonstrate how cloud can be leveraged to simplify payment management, reduce contact center queries, clear data entry backlogs and information requests. It also says cloud “eliminates bottlenecks” and addresses underlying problems to issues such as data silos, log waits and skills shortages.

AWS is already trialing the program across the country and claims many councils are already seeing the benefits. Swindon Borough, for example, managed to use AI to improve reporting processes and response times to reports of illegally dumped rubbish.

Clean-up times have fallen from an average of 10 days to four, Amazon claims, allowing teams work more efficiently, save both time and money.

“Through the program’s UK trials, we have been able to quickly design compelling, repeatable, and scalable solutions for a number of local authorities in the UK,” said Isabella Groegor-Cechowicz, Vice President EMEA Public Sector at AWS.

“We’ve equipped them with the tools they need to address key issues and unlock innovation. We’re excited to be rolling this out to other local authorities in the UK, Ireland, and Spain.”

Interested councils can learn more on this link .