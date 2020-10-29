AWS wants to help UK workers learn about cloud computing

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the retail giant's cloud arm, is expanding its cloud education and training program to five additional cities in the UK.

AWS re/Start - a program that teaches participants basic cloud skills, but also practical career skills such as effective communication, time management, interviewing and more - is coming to Blackpool, Leeds, Newcastle, Sheffield, and Edinburgh.

Amazon said it picked these five cities because they are the places where demand for entry-level cloud talent is highest.

No prior experience is needed and AWS claims it will seek out participants from all walks of life - young people, veterans, and people made redundant from non-tech careers.

The company also hopes that, through this program, trainees will be able to connect to potential employers, which should ease the transition from qualification to employment.

Participants can expect to learn Linux, Python, networking, security, and relational database skills through real-world-scenario-based learning, labs, and coursework.

Those that pass the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner exam will be able to apply for entry-level cloud roles such as cloud operations, site reliability, infrastructure support, and technical-adjacent business support functions.

“It’s great to see AWS investing in the UK and expanding their skills program,” said Minister for Digital and Culture, Caroline Dinenage.

“The tech sector is vital to our future and this initiative will help provide people with a valuable opportunity to upskill and retrain, whether that’s mid-career or graduates seeking employment.”