Azure Arc lets AWS and Google run Microsoft cloud

Microsoft has used its annual Ignite conference to preview a new offering, called Azure Arc, which allows its customers to take advantage of Azure’s management tools and services on almost any platform. Yes, its biggest adversaries, AWS and Google Cloud included.

With Azure Arc, devs can build containerised apps and deploy them using GitOps-based configuration management.

Microsoft also said that Azure Arc will make it easier to secure the cloud environment, with centralised role-based access control and security policies.

Announcing the new offering, corporate VP of Microsoft Azure, Julia White, said that the new tool will cut the time needed for deployment, but also offer customers a more complete view of their data services across on-premise and cloud infrastructure.

“With Azure Arc, customers can now realize the benefits of cloud innovation, including always up-to-date data capabilities, deployment in seconds (rather than hours), and dynamic scalability on any infrastructurel,” she said.

“Customers now have the flexibility to deploy Azure SQL Database and Azure Database for PostgreSQL Hyperscale where they need it, on any Kubernetes cluster. From the Azure portal, customers get a unified and consistent view of all their Azure data services running across on-premises and clouds and can apply consistent policy, security and governance of data across environments. Customers can get limitless scale by seamlessly spinning up additional Kubernetes clusters in Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) if they run out of capacity on-premises.”

At the moment, there are two Azure services that Microsoft’s clients can bring to other infrastructure providers – Azure SQL Database and Azure Database for PostgreSQL Hyperscale.