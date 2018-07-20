Azure cloud success pushes Microsoft to record results

Microsoft’s Azure cloud business continues to be the primary driver of the company’s success in recent years. Yesterday, the company announced the results for Q4 2018 which show a 23 per cent jump in revenue.

The Redmond giant has earned $32 billion in revenue.

In the period of three months, ending with June 30, Azure has seen growth of 89 per cent. Some might even be disappointed with this figure, as this is the first time this growth fell below the 90 per cent line. The Intelligent Cloud Division as a whole, posted results of $9.6 billion in revenues. Revenue from its commercial cloud was up 53 per cent year-on-year, earning $6.9 billion.

Besides the Intelligent Cloud Division, another group that has had a strong quarter is the Productivity group. The Productivity and Business Processes cover Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype, and Dynamics.

Group’s revenue is up 13 per cent, up to $9.7 billion, with operating income rising 20 per cent, to $3.5 billion. According to the report, commercial and consumer Office revenue both went up. Commercial Office 365 grew 29 per cent, and now has 31.4 million consumer subscriptions. Dynamics revenue is up 11 per cent. LinkedIn, also part of the Productivity group, has seen revenue up 37 per cent, to $1.5 billion.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock