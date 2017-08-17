Microsoft upgrades Azure for serverless computing push

Microsoft has revealed a new Azure feature aimed at helping developers that build event-based applications. Azure Event Grid is built to help devs that create event-based and serverless applications with a higher level of abstraction.

That way, worrying about infrastructure, provisioning or scaling, becomes a thing of the past, according to Microsoft.

"We're seeing many apps in Azure being developed around events," said Corey Sanders, Director of Azure Compute. He explained that this includes IoT, mobile apps, as well as aps that initiate business processes. He also said that Azure Functions/serverless and Azure Logic apps are what drives the need for event-based solutions.

Azure Functions is a direct competitor to AWS Lambda, which was introduced last year.

Azure Grid Event is created to help address the management of serverless events. The service will make events (such as clicking a button, or uploading a file) first-class objects in Azure. However, it will also work with third-party services.

It will be able to help users track various events, including creating a virtual machine, or adding a file, regardless of if they happen in Azure or outside. Event Grid will only start once an event happens, meaning users won’t be charged otherwise.

Microsoft says this makes it a great feature for IoT devices.

Image Credit: Microsoft