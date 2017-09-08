Azure is Adobe's preferred cloud for Adobe Sign

Microsoft and Adobe are expanding on their partnership and further integrating their resepctive solutions to help people work more efficiently.

After the integration of Adobe Experience Cloud, Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Dynamics, the time has come for Adobe Sign and Adobe Document Cloud to integrate with Microsoft's Office 365 suite in general.

Thus, Adobe Sign, the company's e-signature solution, is now Microsoft preferred across the company's portfolio, Office 365 included. Microsoft Teams, on the other hand, is now the preferred solution for Adobe Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud.

Also, Microsoft Azure is now Adobe's preferred cloud platform for Adobe Sign.

“Adobe and Microsoft are working together to redefine what the modern enterprise experience looks like with collaboration, identity, data and intelligence at the core,” said Abhay Parasnis, chief technology officer, Adobe. “Together we will develop integrated cloud services with best-in-class solutions like Adobe Sign and Office 365 that help businesses digitally transform while delivering great experiences to their customers.”

“Together with Adobe, we’re committed to fostering creativity and a culture of teamwork for our shared customers, so they can unlock the opportunities of today’s rapidly evolving workplace,” said Peggy Johnson, executive vice president, Business Development, Microsoft. “We’re thrilled that our partnership with Adobe has now grown to span our three clouds —Microsoft Azure, Office 365 and Dynamics 365 — providing customers with the powerful integrations they need to navigate digital transformation.”

The first integrations resulting from this partnership are expected to be available to customers in the coming weeks.

Image Credit: JPstock / Shutterstock