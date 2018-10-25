Azure performance pushes another strong Microsoft quarter

Microsoft has had another strong quarter, beating estimates in many fields including cloud computing, personal computing, as well as business and productivity.

The company stock has risen 1.9 per cent in the after-hours trading, following the earnings report, according to Reuters.

Revenue from commercial cloud offerings, including Azure, rose 47 per cent year-to-year, hitting $8.5 billion. Growth margin in the sector rose by four per cent, compared to the same period last year (from 58 to 62 per cent).

Azure’s revenue is up 76 per cent Y-o-Y, down from 89 per cent rise the quarter before.

The company’s PC division has had revenues of $10.75 billion, representing a jump of 14.6 per cent and beating analyst estimates of $10.13bn.

When it comes to business and productivity (Office 365 and such), Microsoft earned $9.77bn, again more than what the analysts had estimated ($9.40bn), rising 18.6 per cent in revenue.

Overall, the company’s revenue rose to $29.08 billion.

“Microsoft just delivered an eye-popping cloud beat and a performance that speaks to a secular cloud story which is still in the early innings of playing out and supports our thesis that core enterprise cloud spending is actually accelerating into 2019 with Redmond front and centre along with [Amazon Web Services] in this two-horse race,” wrote Wedbush analyst Dan Ives in a note to clients late Wednesday.

