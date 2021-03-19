Backup failures are putting businesses at significant risk of data loss

The majority of data backups are prone to failure, placing businesses at risk of data loss and devastating ransomware attacks.

This is according to a new report from backup and disaster recovery firm Veeam, which claims that more than half (58 percent) of all backup recoveries fail. Furthermore, 14 percent of data is not backed up in the first place.

Polling more than 3,000 IT decision-makers for the report, Veeam also found that unexpected outages are quite common, with 95 percent of organizations experiencing at least one in the last 12 months.

These problems are leaving a notable dent in companies' balance sheets, the report states, as more than half of Chief Experience Officers (CXO) said outages and backup failures leads to customers, employees and stakeholders losing confidence in the business.

In order to tackle the issue, almost all respondents (91 percent) started upping their cloud services usage during the pandemic. The majority (60 percent) plan on adding more cloud services to their IT delivery strategy, going forward.

Backup is also shifting from on-premise solutions into the cloud. According to the report, a third (33 percent) of organizations used cloud-based backup solutions last year, with the percentage expected to grow up to 50 percent by 2023. Improvements in backup reliability, as well as better ROI, were cited as the key reasons for the switch by a third of respondents.

“Step one to digitally transforming is being digitally resilient. Across the board organizations are urgently looking to modernize their data protection through cloud adoption,” said Danny Allan, Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Product Strategy at Veeam.

“By 2023, 77 percent of businesses globally will be using cloud-first backup, increasing the reliability of backups, shifting cost management and freeing up IT resources to focus on DX projects that allow the organization to excel in the digital economy.”