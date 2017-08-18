Barclays is making it easier than ever to keep SME data on track

Small businesses struggling to keep track of all their data as they grow have been given a helping hand thanks to a new tool from Barclays.

Designed for SMEs experiencing a surge in growth, SmartBusiness Dashboard offers a place for companies to view all real-time banking data and information about their business in one place.

Barclays has worked with a number of leading app providers for the new launch, which is available now to the bank's estimated half a million business customers at no extra charge.

SmartBusiness Dashboard will now allow businesses to import their existing apps or download a range of new services, ranging across bookkeeping, sales and inventory, marketing and analytics and workforce management. A number of leading enterprise apps have always confirmed their availability, including the likes of Google Analytics, Box and SageOne.

The bank says that bringing all these services together will greatly boost business productivity and efficiency, and forms the latest part of its investment in digital solutions for enterprises of all sizes.

“This is a significant step in transforming day to day banking- meaning SMEs can see everything about their finance and data about their business in the one place through Barclays online banking," said Ian Rand, CEO for Barclays Business Banking.

"Busy business owners shouldn’t have to spend time sorting through different spreadsheets, reports or switching between apps - we’ve created a tool to give businesses time back - and this is an efficient way to run and grow their business.

“In giving businesses the choice to import their data and working closely with partners through the platform, we believe this is a game-changer and will boost competition. No other bank is offering this to businesses. Crucially, if you are a business owner this is a safe and easy way to access a range of data about your business, putting control firmly in the hands of businesses.”