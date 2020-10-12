Barely any companies are fully deploying cloud properly

Despite public cloud being present in virtually all businesses across the world, most organizations haven’t properly deployed a public cloud solution in full.

This is according to a new report from Contino, which states that more than three quarters (77 percent) of enterprises are using public cloud in some capacity, but just 13 percent have a fully-fledged program spanning their entire business.

The majority of respondents (42 percent) said their business has deployed multiple projects and apps, while a quarter (24 percent) are still working on initial proof-of-concept. Almost a fifth (18 percent) are only just in the planning phase.

According to Contino, the cloud is facilitating a “massive shift” in the way businesses are operating, mostly because of the efficiency, agility and scalability it provides.

At the same time, however, businesses remain wary of the cloud’s biggest barriers to adoption: security, compliance, the skills gap and the inability to make a business case.

Some organizations are also not particularly eager to move into the public cloud because of the large investments they have made in on-premises data centers, as well as the fact they lack leadership buy-in. Some are also worried about vendor lock-in.

“I can’t emphasize enough the importance of public cloud adoption in today’s uncertain world,” said Michael Chalmers, Managing Director EMEA at Contino.

“With difficult economic times ahead, the cloud can enable many businesses to adapt and find new ways of operating to protect their prospects. From our research, we can see that the public cloud is increasingly becoming a central element of enterprise IT.”