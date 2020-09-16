Barely any IT leaders believe their organization is set up for max productivity

Most IT leaders believe their organization doesn't have what it takes to enable its workforce to achieve maximum productivity levels.

This is according to a new report from Citrix, based on a poll of 1,000 employees and 750 IT and HR leaders from large retail, financial services, insurance, utilities and public sector organizations.

According to the report, money was perceived as the number one productivity driver in the months preceding the pandemic, with more than a third (36 percent) looking for financial rewards as incentive. However, when Covid-19 flipped the entire business world upside down, technology came to the fore as the primary driver.

Now, almost half (42 percent) see better technology as the best way to become more efficient. More than a third, meanwhile, cited flexible technology that would allow them to work in ways best fit for their lifestyle.

However, IT managers doubt that current IT infrastructure can support employees in this way. Two thirds of IT decision makers believe their employees are restricted by the limitations of their systems, and six in ten believe their organization will never see an increase in productivity without investing in better IT systems.

“Covid-19 has upended working culture. For many organizations, lockdown measures quickly forced them further up the tech adoption curve – triggering speedy digital transformation efforts in a bid to ensure staff could work remotely and maintain ‘business as usual’. Despite this, many businesses have further to go in their attempts to create working environments which enable staff to perform at their best, no matter what additional disruption lies ahead,” said Darren Fields, Vice President of Networking, EMEA at Citrix.

“HR and IT leaders must consider the role both technology and working culture play in productivity if they are to get the best out of their employees. Implementing up-to-date, fast and performing technology must go hand-in-hand with adjusting workplace culture if businesses are to prioritize employee experience and maximize productivity. The reality is organizations must make employee experience a critical business priority if they are to successfully shift to a more flexible future of work while maintaining an engaged workforce.”