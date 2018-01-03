China reveals major AI centre

Beijing is going to get a huge AI research centre in the city's west, according to Reuters. Citing the Chinese news agency Xinhua, Reuters says Beijing is looking to invest $2.12 billion (13.8 billion yuan) to build the centre in the city’s Mentougou district, which will house more than 400 enterprises.

It will have an annual output of 50 billion yuan.

The developer of the project is the Zhongguancun Development Group. The group will look for partners among foreign universities. The centre is intended to be a “national-level” AI lab.

Artificial Intelligence is a relatively new technology with huge application potential, which is why many of the world’s leading economies are looking for ways to developing and improving the tech.

China’s goal is to become the world’s leader in AI technology by 2025.

Reuters also says that tensions are flying high between the United States and China when it comes to applying AI technology in the military.

As a country, China is doing a lot to improve its AI game. It is working on growing the local industry from 150 billion yuan by 2020, to 400 billion yuan by 2025. It is doing a lot to bolster talent and invest in AI by urging all companies, private and public, to cooperate.