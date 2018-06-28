Benioff rules out ending Salesforce work with US border agency

Salesforce's Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff has responded to calls from his company's employees to reconsider ties with the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agency, saying that its software is not involved with the agency's policy at border between the US and Mexico.

Over 650 Salesforce employees signed a letter to Benioff in which they called the actions of CBP “inhumane” and asked the company to reconsider its contract with the agency. Currently the company provides tools to help the agency with recruiting and communications after signing it on as a customer back in March.

The letter calling for Salesforce to end its contract with CBP began circulating within the company last week. Benioff, who has been on vacation since June 18, was initially slow to respond to the letter before releasing an internal memo to the company, saying:

“I’m opposed to separating children from their families at the border. It is immoral. I have personally financially supported legal groups helping families at the border. I also wrote to the White House to encourage them to end this horrible situation.”

Salesforce has since pledged $1m to help families affected by the Trump administration policy.

The effort by the company's staff to encourage Salesforce to end its contract with the US Customs and Border Protection agency is the latest in a growing wave of employee activism over how their products are used by both US law enforcement and the military.

Image Credit: Salesforce