Best Black Friday cloud storage deals 2021

If you're looking to save some serious money on cloud storage with the best Black Friday cloud storage deals, then you've clicked the right link.

We've put together the definitive list of the best cloud storage deals over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

The best offers include 1TB of cloud storage for just $1 a month for the first year with Ionos, Zoolz’ Ultimate Backup Bundle at $54.99 a year, and you can get a massive 75% off pCloud cloud storage one-time-payment lifetime plans.

UPDATE: iDrive has just released its Black Friday deal - and it's a good one: get a massive 10TB of cloud storage for a the tiny sum of $3.98. That's a saving of $75 or 95%.

iDrive Black Friday deal

10TB cloud backup: was $79.59 10TB cloud backup: was $79.59 now $3.98 at iDrive

Save $75.61 - A huge Black Friday deal from iDrive here: Save 95% on a whopping 10TB of cloud backup for the first year. With iDrive you get multi-device backup (one account for all your devices), and automatic snapshots of your data, enabling point-in-time recovery.

Ionos Black Friday cloud storage deal

Cloud storage from $1 a month with Ionos (US link) Cloud storage from $1 a month with Ionos (US link)

Best known for web hosting and website builders, Ionos recently launched its HiDrive cloud storage solution for individuals and businesses. For Black Friday, the Business plan is available for just $1 a month for the first year. This plan offers 1TB of cloud storage, access for five users, automatic cloud backup, and two-factor authentication for additional data security. US link / UK+EU link

Zoolz Black Friday cloud storage deals

Get Zoolz’ Ultimate Backup Bundle for just $54.99 a year Get Zoolz’ Ultimate Backup Bundle for just $54.99 a year

Zoolz is offering its Ultimate Backup Bundle, including its mobile backup G Cloud Unlimited plan, its Polarbackup Home Unlimited cold storage solution, and its Genie Timeline Home local backup service, for just $54.99 a year. With the G Cloud Unlimited plan usually costing $59.99 a year alone, this deal is too good to miss.

Zoolz’ Polarbackup cold cloud for $0.99 a month Zoolz’ Polarbackup cold cloud for $0.99 a month

Zoolz is making its Polarbackup cold cloud storage service’s Home Unlimited plan available for only $0.99 a month, with the solution providing personal users with cold storage of important files and data. The plan covers one user and one computer, but offers unlimited storage as well as compatibility with PCs and Macs, with the opportunity to upgrade to hot storage available too.

75% off all Zoolz G Cloud annual plans 75% off all Zoolz G Cloud annual plans

Zoolz’ G Cloud mobile backup solution’s three annual plans are available at 75% off, including the 100GB, 1TB, and Unlimited plans. The mobile-centric storage service allows for multiple devices to be backed up to one account, across Android and Apple devices, and features top-level AES 256-bit encryption to keep your important files safe.

pCloud Black Friday deals

Get 75% off pCloud cloud storage Get 75% off pCloud cloud storage

For Black Friday, you can get pCloud cloud storage for 75% off. This deal covers its Premium 500GB and Premium Plus 2TB packages, which are reduced until November 28. Both plans are lifetime, one-off payment packages, and both offer TLS/SSL encryption, a 30 days trash history, and shared link branding.

Icedrive Black Friday deal

Get lifetime cloud storage for less with Icedrive Get lifetime cloud storage for less with Icedrive

For Black Friday and until December 2, Icedrive is offering its lifetime 3TB and 8TB Pro III and Pro VIII packages at hugely-discounted prices. You can get Pro III for $459 (down from $689), and Pro VIII for $799 (down from $1,119).

What is cloud storage?

Cloud storage stores data on a remote server, and makes it accessible to users whenever and wherever they want to view it via an online software platform. It comes in three main forms: self-hosted, storage as a service (StaaS), and hybrid cloud storage, with cloud sync technology utilized by leading services.

