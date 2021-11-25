Best Black Friday web hosting deals 2021

If you're looking to save money on your web hosting with the best Black Friday web hosting deals, then you've landed on the right page. We've put together the definitive list of the best web hosting deals over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend, some with exclusive deals for our readers.

Highlights include a 48-month shared hosting deal with Hostinger for just $1.79 per month, get 65% of all Scala VPS hosting plans, and 75% off Nexcess managed WordPress hosting.

But if you want to do some research before you commit, then take a look at our guide to the best web hosting services where we compare all the best providers and explain what you need to look out for.

Shared hosting deals

Hostinger: $1.99/month (80% off) or $1.79/month with our exclusive coupon Hostinger: $1.99/month (80% off) or $1.79/month with our exclusive coupon

Grab Hostinger's 48-month web hosting plan for just $1.79 per month ($103.10 total). The standard Black Friday price comes in at $1.99 but ITPro Portal readers can get the same plan for just $1.79 per month with the coupon code TECHRADAROFFER. Just enter this code at the checkout to get the extra 10% discount.

Siteground: 80% off for new and existing clients Siteground: 80% off for new and existing clients

New clients: 80% off for new annual shared hosting plans. The rest of the billing cycles prices will remain unchanged. Existing clients: 80% off for new annual shared hosting plans. Remaining billing cycles prices are unchanged - discounts do not apply for upgrades or renewals.

Get 73% off shared hosting (BFCMSTELLAR21) Get 73% off shared hosting (BFCMSTELLAR21)

For Black Friday and until 29th November, get 73% off shared hosting plans from Namecheap! The web host is offering up to 73% off its range of plans for US and EU customers, including Stellar, Stellar Plus, and Stellar Business: just use promo code BFCMSTELLAR21 at the checkout and get access to cheap shared hosting now!

We have more Namecheap Black Friday web hosting deals in our round up.

VPS hosting deals

Scala Hosting: up to 65% off for all VPS plans – managed and self-managed Scala Hosting: up to 65% off for all VPS plans – managed and self-managed

This deal is for new customers only: you can get a total of 65% off VPS plans using promo code TechBFCM2021. Deal is only valid for a 36-month billing cycle. Discount is calculated with an on-site discount of up to 50% plus an additional 15% from the promo code. Deal valid until November 5.

Save up to 85% on Liquid Web VPS hosting Save up to 85% on Liquid Web VPS hosting

Liquid Web is offering up to 85% off its Linux 2GB RAM VPS package, it's as low as $12 a month. This plan includes two vCPUs, 40GB SSD storage, 10TB of bandwidth, and a choice of control panels. In turn, you benefit from a 100GB Acronis cyber backup, with this deal available on the two-year plan billed up front.

InMotion 6GB RAM VPS for the price of 4GB RAM InMotion 6GB RAM VPS for the price of 4GB RAM

Get the VPS 6GB RAM for the price of the VPS 4GB RAM, on any term. This great VPS deal could work out to a saving of $2,160 on a 36-month term. Deal ends December 1.

Wordpress hosting deals

Image 75% off Nexcess managed WordPress hosting

In the pick of Nexcess's Black Friday deals, you can get 75% off all of its six managed plans. Its Spark, Maker, Designer, Builder, Producer, and Executive plans are available for 75% less per month, and offer an ascending number of sites as well as increasing levels of storage and bandwidth. All seven plans also include 15 free premium plugins, to get your website started. Deal ends November 30.

Check out the rest of Nexcess's Black Friday web hosting deals in our round up.

Get a WP-2000S hosting plan for the price of a WP-1000S Get a WP-2000S hosting plan for the price of a WP-1000S

With this InMotion Wordpress hosting deal you can save over $140 on its superior WP-2000S plan. This means you'll get two websites, 100GB SSD storage, and Jetpack Personal, an add-on pack that includes over 100 Wordpress themes, social media tools and more. Deal ends December 1.

Dedicated server web hosting deals

Save 50% on dedicated servers with Liquid Web Save 50% on dedicated servers with Liquid Web

In another Black Friday deal, Liquid Web is offering up to 60% off the first four months of its Intel Xeon 1230 v5 dedicated server plan, renewing after this discounted period at 50% off the standard price. This deal covers the Intel Xeon 1230 v5 and its security essentials bundle, with the standard plan available at $99 a month and the bundle at $127 a month.

InMotion deal: get 500GB of free backup storage InMotion deal: get 500GB of free backup storage

Save up to $530 on Managed Dedicated Server Hosting when you purchase an Advanced or Elite server for One year. More storage at a great price. Deal ends December 1.

Other great Black Friday web hosting deals

Get 40% off the first four months with Cloudways (promo code) Get 40% off the first four months with Cloudways (promo code) For Black Friday, and until 1st December, Cloudways is offering 40% off all hosting plans for the first four months. When you purchase one of its hosting plans, use the promo code BFCM2021, you’ll see the deduction applied on the first four invoices you receive.

Image Other InMotion Black Friday deals: Free plan upgrade deal: Get the Power Plan for the price of the Launch Plan. Over $200 in savings. Get this deal. Reseller Hosting deal: Get an R-2000S hosting plan for the price of an R-1000S. One-year term only. Save over $250. Get this deal. All deals end December 1 2021.

What is web hosting?

Web hosting services enable you to lease online server space where your website's content is hosted (images, videos, or text). When visited by a user, all of these resources are loaded onto their device from your host's server.

What to look for when choosing web hosting services

When choosing from the best web hosting services, there are common features to be aware of and mistakes to avoid. If you’re looking to host a hobby site or blog, you can get away with choosing cheap or free hosting.

Large businesses require serious power, and more substantial investment. However, even the cheapest shared hosting can offer unlimited bandwidth, sites, or storage.

Many hosts offer low-priced packages in the first term, only to renew at a higher price. Always read the fine print: if the full price isn’t displayed (usually crossed out above or below the discounted price), it'll show during the payment process.

Taking advantage of an introductory discount can be a good option, especially if offered for two, three, or four years. It all depends on how much you're willing to pay in the long run.

You also need to consider how much help you’ll need. Look at how user-friendly it is, whether it has a control panel (if you need one), and the level of support offered.

Sometimes you can skip hosting altogether and go for a website builder instead. However, these do have limitations, primarily in terms of advanced features like migrating sites, as well as the amount of supported bandwidth and storage space.

