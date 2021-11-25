Best Black Friday website builder deals 2021

If you're looking to save money on a website builder with the best Black Friday website builder deals, then you've landed on the right page.

We've put together the definitive list of the best website builder deals over the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend.

The best offers include an exclusive reader deal with Zyro, where you can get up to 89% off Zyro annual plans - which basically means you can create a website for just $18.24 per year, get two months free from BigCommerce, and an ecommerce website builder from just $5 per month with Ionos

Zyro Black Friday deals

Special Zyro ITPro Portal deal: Up to 88% discount on yearly plans Special Zyro ITPro Portal deal: Up to 88% discount on yearly plans

This special deal for ITPro Portal readers means that users can get a Zyro plan starting at just $1.52 per month. With this deal, you can create a regular website for just $18.24 and an ecommerce store for $85.44 a year with this special discount.

BigCommerce Black Friday deals

Get two months free on BigCommerce website builder plans Get two months free on BigCommerce website builder plans

For the holiday season, BigCommerce is offering two months for free across all three of its ecommerce website builder plans. Whether you choose Standard, Plus, or Pro for your online store, you can enjoy two free months, and get started on building your ecommerce site to sell online.

Ionos Black Friday deals

Ionos Ecommerce Website Builder for $5 a month (US link) Ionos Ecommerce Website Builder for $5 a month (US link)

If you’re looking to create an ecommerce website, Ionos’s Ecommerce Website Builder is available exclusively for the Black Friday period for $5 a month for the first year. The Plus plan allows you to sell up to 5,000 physical products, and includes a free domain and SSL certificate for one year, as well as professional emails and templates. US link / UK + EU link

Get .store or .shop domains for just $1 a year (US link) Get .store or .shop domains for just $1 a year (US link)

Ionos is offering .store or .shop domains for your new online ecommerce store or platform for only $1 for the first year. Each one includes a free SSL certificate, free private registration, and a free 2GB email account. US link / UK + EU link

Build a site with Ionos’ MyWebsite Creator for $5 a month (US link) Build a site with Ionos’ MyWebsite Creator for $5 a month (US link)

Ionos has made its MyWebsite Creator website builder available for just $5 a month for the first year. The Plus plan includes a free domain for the first year, social media and business widgets, and an email account, alongside access to its array of professional site templates. US link / UK + EU link

Bluehost Black Friday deal

Get up to 75% off Bluehost Wordpress Website Builder Get up to 75% off Bluehost Wordpress Website Builder

One of top-rated web hosting providers has a special Black Friday deal for its recently-launched Wordpress Website Builder. This drag-and-drop editor makes it incredibly easy to make gorgeous-looking Wordpress websites and scored a highly-respectable 4/5 in our recent review. Offer ends November 28.

What is a website builder?

A website builder helps you create a website, whatever your level of experience. Ranging from simple platforms to powerful editors, they're equipped with a drag-and-drop editor, a template library, and additional tools.

What to look for when choosing website builder

Selecting only one of the best website builders can be hard. Plan your site's intended purpose, look, and budget (consider the specific nature of your business). Research the best options, and take advantage of free-forever plans and trials to test different services.

Builders are generally aimed at beginners, and are quite easy to use. Even complex builders start you off simply: select a template, personalize the design, and add content.

GoDaddy, Constant Contact, and Weebly are excellent for getting online fast; while Squarespace and Wix offer more complexity and flexibility. Pay attention to tools included: most include some form of online store, but choose Shopify, Squarespace, or Weebly for strong ecommerce support and tools.

Bear after-sales support in mind, especially if you're less technically-minded: look for live chat and phone support. Finally, most top builders have strong features and simple editors, so don't compromise on quality for ease of use.

Want to know more? Check out our tips on how to build your first business website.

