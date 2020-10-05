Best cheap web hosting deals of 2020

When choosing the best cheap web hosting for your company, you must balance the desire to save money with the need to fulfill your business requirements. Many ultra-cheap web hosts exist, but choosing the absolute cheapest plans tends to be a false economy because they usually have limited disk space, poor performance, and lack of reliability. Instead, you should choose an inexpensive web host that performs well and has all the features that your business needs.

Keeping all that in mind, we put together a list of the top 10 cheap web hosting companies that we tested. They all offer above-average uptime, good customer service, useful features, and fair pricing. We chose providers that allow you to expand your web hosting as your business grows. Do note that most cheap web hosts will advertise a low introductory price for the first year, only to raise the price significantly for the following years. Be sure to factor this into your buying decision.

HostGator has three shared hosting plans, but the Hatchling plan offers the best value for money (Image credit: Hostgator)

1. HostGator An unlimited plan at a fair price Disk space: Unlimited | Bandwidth: Unlimited | Subdomains: Unlimited HostGator Dedicated Hosting US$119 /mth Visit Site at HostGator.com Free domain name Free SSL certificate Unlimited everything 45-day money-back guarantee

HostGator, another EIG-owned company, is a top option if you like “unlimited everything” plans. With the cheapest plan, Hatchling, you get support for a single domain, a free WordPress website transfer, unmetered bandwidth, a free SSL certificate, and a free domain name. Disk space, subdomains, FTP account, MySQL databases, and email addresses are unlimited too.

You get all this for an introductory price of $2.75/month if you sign up for three years. After the intro period, you’ll pay $6.95/month, which is still reasonable. Besides the good pricing, you get a generous 45-day money-back guarantee and a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee.

InterServer sells shared web hosting, VPS, and dedicated servers (Image credit: Interserver)

2. InterServer A fast, unlimited plan that never goes up in price Disk space: Unlimited | Bandwidth: Unlimited | Subdomains: Unlimited Price is locked in forever Fully-featured unlimited plan Fast servers No free domain

InterServer is a web hosting company that offers standard web hosting, active server page hosting, virtual private server (VPS) hosting, cloud storage, and dedicated servers. While at $5/month, it’s not the absolute cheapest host on our list, we do like that the price you pay to sign up for is locked in forever, and the plan is quite well featured.

For your $5, you get unlimited disk space, email accounts, bandwidth, FTP accounts, and email forwarders. There’s more: you also get free SSL certificates, RAID and Cloudflare caching, automatic malware scanning, weekly backups, and a free website migration. With the one-click installer, you can easily install over 450 popular cloud apps, including software like WordPress, Joomla, osCommerce, Magneto, phpBB, YetiForce, and ownCloud.

If you’re looking for a cheap web host that has transparent pricing and doesn’t cut any corners, InterServer is a good bet.

IONOS rents dedicated servers, but its main focus is scalable web hosting (Image credit: 1&1 IONOS)

3. IONOS by 1&1 A great price on a capable service Disk space: 10GB | Bandwidth: Unlimited | Subdomains: 10,000 Great price Good DDoS protection Free domain for one year Only 10 GB disk space

IONOS by 1&1 advertises its Business plan as $1/month, but this is a gimmick, as after the first month, you pay $8/month. For a cheaper ongoing price, you can choose the $4/month Essential plan. It’s fairly restrictive, with just 10 GB of storage, 10 email accounts, and support for just one website, but it’s easy enough to upgrade to the Business plan if you need to expand.

With IONOS, you’re not locked into a long contract, so it’s easier to make these business decisions on the fly based on your current requirements. IONOS handily outlines how many visitors per minute that each plan should support. The Essential plan works for up to 50 visitors per minute to your site, the Business plan can handle up to 200 visitors per minute, and the Expert plan can handle 500 visitors per minute.

Other features include automatic daily backups and site scans, direct denial of service (DDoS) protection, a one-click installer for over 70 applications, 10 MySQL databases, a free domain for a year, 10 email accounts, a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, and 24/7 customer service.

iPage’s introductory price has a 75 percent discount (Image credit: iPage)

4. iPage Enticingly low introductory price on an unlimited plan Disk space: Unlimited | Bandwidth: Unlimited | Subdomains: Unlimited First month £1.50 iPage Webhosting £2.99 /mth Visit Site at iPage Free domain name 30-day money-back guarantee SSL certificate Much higher price after initial term

iPage is a cheap hosting product that’s owned by Endurance International Group (EIG). This huge conglomerate also owns HostGator and Domain.com, both of which make an appearance on this list. As one of the largest web hosting providers on the internet, EIG can offer great deals.

If you choose a three-year plan with iPage, you’ll pay $1.99/month for the first three years. After that, the price quadruples to $7.99/month, so factor that into your buying decision. With this plan, you get a free domain name, SSL certificate, and domain transfer. Disk space, bandwidth, and domains are all unlimited, subject to fair use.

Certain services, like daily automatic backups, domain privacy, and WordPress optimization, cost extra. A wide range of e-commerce solutions are available for setting up a shop, and there’s 24/7 phone and chat support.

iPage is a safe choice from a big industry player. The introductory price is excellent, but after the initial term, the service isn’t so cheap.

Besides registering domains, Domain.com offers competitively-priced web hosting (Image credit: Domain.com)

Domain.com is another brand owned by EIG. Its most popular web hosting plan is also its cheapest—the Basic plan costs just $3.75/month, whether you purchase a one-year, two-year, or three-year plan. However, hidden away in the fine print is the renewal price: $4.99/month. It’s not a huge price increase compared to many on this list, and indeed, the renewal price is still excellent value for money, but we feel that Domain.com should make this information more prominent during the checkout process.

At the time of writing, there is a special where you get a free domain for a year with any hosting plan. The Basic plan includes support for one website, 10 MySQL databases, and an SSL certificate from Let’s Encrypt. You get unlimited disk space and bandwidth too, subject to terms and conditions.

Hostinger has four reasonably-priced web hosting plans (Image credit: Hostinger)

Hostinger’s cheapest plan, Single Shared Hosting, costs just $0.99/month for the first term. After that, you’ll pay $2.15/month. If you pay 48 months in advance, the first four years come to just $47.52 in total.

But this ultra-cheap plan has severe limitations. You’re given just 100 GB per month, 10 GB of disk space, and one email address. No automatic backups of your website are taken, but you do get a free domain name and SSL certificate, 24/7/365 support, and a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee.

Though it’s more expensive at $3.99/month ($7.95 on renewal), the business Shared Hosting from Hostinger has all restrictions removed, so you can have unlimited websites, email accounts, and traffic.

One.com has been providing web hosting services since 2002 (Image credit: One.com)

7. One.com Low introductory price, but not many features Disk space: 50GB | Bandwidth: Unlimited | Subdomains: Unlimited Outstanding prices Hosted on fast SSDs Only 50 GB storage space Prices double after the initial term

If you’re looking for the absolute best price with a well-known web host, Denmark-based One.com is a reasonable choice. Its plans start at just $2.49/month, with a renewal price of $4.99/month after the first term. With this cheap plan, you get 50 GB of SSD storage, unlimited traffic, automated backups, 100 email accounts, and 75 Google Ads credit. Features such as one-click WordPress installation are reserved for One.com’s more expensive plans.

One.com has over 1.5 million active users. There are five pricier plans that you can upgrade to if you need more webspace.

123 Reg is a large UK web hosting company with a long history (Image credit: 123 reg)

8. 123 Reg Attractive hosting solutions with the option to upgrade Disk space: 100 GB | Bandwidth: Unlimited | Subdomains: 25 Check Amazon Over 125 one-click applications 30-day money-back guarantee 40 percent price increase after year one 5 GB mailbox size

123 Reg is a well-known brand in the UK that started as a domain name registrar and moved into web hosting. Now it offers a range of reasonably-priced hosting plans. The cheapest one is the Starter plan, which is £2.99 ($3.93) per month for the first year, paid annually. After the first year, prices are bumped 40 percent.

With the Starter plan, you get a free domain, one mailbox, 100 GB of web space, unlimited bandwidth, and 10 1-GB MySQL databases. Email mailbox size is only 5 GB, which is a little tight compared to the competition.

123 Reg has three more expensive plans if you find yourself needing more webspace, email mailboxes, or CPU power. This makes it easy to expand in the future.

tsoHost offers cloud hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated servers (Image credit: tsoHost)

tsoHost is another top British hosting company that offers everything from cloud hosting to customized dedicated servers. Its inexpensive cloud hosting packages are a good choice for a UK company looking to get off the ground.

tsoHost’s Economy plan costs £3.99/month + VAT, which is about $6.29. This is a discounted price for paying annually, and it should be noted that there’s no increase in price after the first year.

With this plan, you get a free domain name, 100 GB of storage, unlimited bandwidth, and 100 one-GB mailboxes. Other highlights are a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee, cPanel control panel, one-click app installer, and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you need more from the service, there are three more expensive plans that you can upgrade to. As tsoHost offers cloud hosting instead of shared hosting, it’s easy to scale your service up or down as you see fit.

GoDaddy offers a wide range of different types of web hosting (Image credit: GoDaddy)

The GoDaddy Economy plan costs $5.99/month for the first term before increasing to $8.99 for subsequent terms. For this, you get 100 GB of storage, unmetered bandwidth, and free Office 365 email for the first year. All plans include a one-click installer for over 150 popular apps, like WordPress and Joomla, and you get the industry-standard cPanel control panel at no extra cost. On the Economy plan, though, you can only host one website.

GoDaddy makes it easy to upgrade to its more powerful plans via a one-click purchase. Therefore, you could choose GoDaddy Economy at first and later expand to GoDaddy’s $16.99/month Ultimate plan when you have more traffic.