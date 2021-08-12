Best free web hosting 2021

When starting a business, you should consider any way to defer costs until you have a solid turnover, with many small business owners tempted to utilize the best free web hosting for their first website.

However, decent free web hosting can be hard to find, and we advise that you choose a low-cost web host instead, because free web hosting usually cuts corners. Even if you’re on a strict budget, going for free web hosting means you’ll always come up against its tight limitations, such as a lack of reliability, limited disk space, and slow speeds.

That being said, we tested a series of providers to find the best free web hosting available, and identified several options worth your consideration. Additionally, many free web hosts are designed to compel you to upgrade to a paid plan, usually once you’ve hit the constraints of the free version.

It's worth looking at our guide to the best web hosting services to see which paid providers are best for your needs, if you're willing to pay; if your budget is an issue, make sure to look at our guide to the best cheap web hosting to see how you can save.

The best free web hosting services available

InfinityFree’s free web hosting service competes with some of the paid plans from established web hosts (Image credit: InfinityFree)

1. InfinityFree Best free web hosting overall Disk space: Unlimited | Bandwidth: Unlimited | Subdomains: Unlimited 99.9 percent uptime Unlimited disk space and bandwidth No ads Middling speeds

InfinityFree is about as good as a free web hosting service gets. For a start, you get unlimited disk space, bandwidth, and subdomains. There are no forced ads on your website; InfinityFree states that it makes enough money from the ads on the control panel to support the service. It’s been around for over eight years, so you know that your site is unlikely to just disappear one day if the company goes bust.

InfinityFree also has a 99.9% uptime guarantee. We like that you can install over 400 applications through the Softaculous one-click script installer. This makes setting up a WordPress, Joomla, or Drupal site a breeze. InfinityFree even offers free DNS, SSL, and CloudFlare CDN support. As many paid hosts charge for these services, it’s impressive to see in a free host.

In our performance tests, load times were unimpressive but not terrible. But if your website takes off, you can easily upgrade to InfinityFree’s $6.90 a month Ultimate Premium plan for unlimited daily hits and faster server response times.

ByetHost imposes a 10MB maximum file size limit (Image credit: Byethost)

2. ByetHost A professional free host to get you started Disk space: 5GB | Bandwidth: Unlimited | Subdomains: 1 Unlimited bandwidth 24/7 support Site builder with templates 10 MB maximum file size

ByetHost is an Ohio-based web hosting company with shared hosting, virtual private servers, and dedicated servers. Its free plan is basically an introduction to its services (and you are encouraged to upgrade to a more powerful paid plan once you’ve set up your website). You get 5GB of disk space, unlimited bandwidth, and five email addresses.

Other features include unlimited MySQL databases, an online file manager, and Softaculous auto script installer. Support is good too, with a handy knowledge base, a busy community, and 24/7 tech support.

Unlike many free hosting companies, FreeHostingNoAds has a modern, clean website (Image credit: FreeHostingNoAds)

3. FreeHostingNoAds A no-frills free hosting company Disk space: 1GB | Bandwidth: 5GB | Subdomains: Unlimited Modern website design Straightforward plans 99.9 percent uptime 15 MB file size limit

FreeHostingNoAds is a free hosting product from respected web hosting provider Runhosting. Its plan is relatively modest: 1GB of storage, 5GB of bandwidth, and free email.

We actually like these types of plans that are straightforward and don’t over-promise on a free service. You get a file manager, FTP support, a free app installer, and support for PHP. If you don’t want to code your website yourself, you can use the free website builder. As the name suggests, FreeHostingNoAds doesn’t put any forced ads on your website.

On the downside, the one-click installer only supports three applications, file size is limited to 15MB, and an SSL certificate costs $30.

FreeWebHostingArea has been around since 2005, and its website is showing its age (Image credit: FreeWebHostingArea)

4. FreeWebHostingArea An old-school free host for programmers and web developers Disk space: 1.5GB | Bandwidth: Unlimited | Subdomains: 1 Automatic backups Fast SSD hosting 99.8 percent uptime guarantee Basic control panel

FreeWebHostingArea has been offering free web hosting since 2005, making it one of the longest-running free web hosts on the internet. It’s an interesting option because it's run and maintained by volunteers. Your site will be deleted if it doesn’t get any visitors for a month.

With this plan, you get 1.5GB of web space, three MySQL databases, unlimited bandwidth, and automatic backups. That’s more than you get with some paid plans. But the ancient design of the FreeWebHostingArea website tells you that there are few creature comforts offered by this web host.

There’s no one-click installer or web-based drag-and-drop design interface, for example. Essentially, you should only choose this web host if you’re a seasoned web developer who knows how to use FTP, and how to set up web applications manually.

AwardSpace’s free plan could work for a small business or personal site (Image credit: AwardSpace)

5. AwardSpace A free web host with a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee Disk space: 1GB | Bandwidth: 5GB | Subdomains: 3 99.9 percent uptime One-click installer No ads 15MB file size limit

AwardSpace is a web hosting provider that sells cloud hosting, VPS hosting, and dedicated servers. Its free web hosting plan is intended to get you interested. You get 1GB of disk space, 5GB of bandwidth per month, three subdomains, one MySQL database, and one email account. This is just about enough for a small personal website.

AwardSpace uses its own app installer called Zacky. With the free plan, you can only install WordPress, Joomla, or Grav. With a paid plan, however, you can use Zacky to install around 30 popular web applications. There’s also a drag-and-drop website builder, but on the free hosting plan, you’re restricted to creating a single-page website with it.

000webhost is owned by Hostinger, one of the leading web hosting providers (Image credit: 000Webhost)

6. 000Webhost One of the longest-running free web hosting services Disk space: 300MB | Bandwidth: 3GB | Subdomains: 1 99 percent uptime guarantee Cloudflare protection Poor security history Web pages are watermarked

000Webhost is a product from Hostinger, one of the world’s largest web hosting companies. 000Webhost has been around for over a decade and has accumulated over 18 million users. Its free plan is quite limited—you only get 3GB of bandwidth per month, 300MB of disk space, and one subdomain.

Features like SSL certificates, backups, 24/7 support, and email accounts are only available on the paid plans. 000Webhost suffered a massive data breach in 2015, where millions of account details were stolen. Though steps have been made to shore up security, 000Webhost only barely makes our list, as it’s been usurped by more secure free services that have more features.

Learn more about Hostinger and its paid web hosting by reading our comprehensive Hostinger review.

It only takes a few minutes to set up a free website on FreeHosting.io (Image credit: FreeHosting.io)

7. FreeHosting.io Unlimited disk space and bandwidth on a free plan Disk space: Unlimited | Bandwidth: Unlimited | Subdomains: 3 cPanel support Softaculous one-click install tool Poor customer support Websites are often suspended for arbitrary reasons

FreeHosting.io has 10 years’ experience in web hosting. It's easy to sign up for a free site and have it up and running in a matter of minutes. Freehosting.io’s free plan gives you unlimited bandwidth and disk space, three MySQL databases, and up to three subdomains.

Administration is done through cPanel, and you have a simple site builder for creating a website using a drag-and-drop interface. What’s exciting is the support for Softaculous, a tool that you can use to install a wide range of popular website software with just one click. There are over 400 scripts to install, from content management systems to project management tools.

But FreeHosting.io is a smaller outfit that doesn’t have the proven track record of some of the other entries on this list. The FreeHosting.io support forum is full of customers complaining that their website has been suspended, seemingly without cause. We were unable to get a response from technical support on the issue, so we’d hesitate to put an important website on this host.

The GoogieHost website contains many spelling errors, which doesn’t inspire confidence (Image credit: GoogieHost)

8. GoogieHost Many features—if you can get a free account Disk space: 1GB | Bandwidth: Unlimited | Subdomains: Unlimited cPanel hosting 1GB SSD storage No ads Site feels a bit sketchy

GoogieHost is a free hosting company located in Lucknow, India. It's been running for eight years and has over 200,000 users. That said, the service can feel a little sketchy, since it’s no coincidence that GoogieHost could be mistaken for GoogleHost.

The company’s website even states that it “ran into many problems” with Google because of this. GoogieHost has been re-tooled as a non-profit organization, presumably to get around the legal issues of using such a similar name to Google.

But if you can look past all that, GoogieHost is quite an impressive free host. It has servers in the USA, UK, and New Zealand, and the company promises a 99.95 percent uptime. While it has its own control panel, you can also use the popular cPanel to manage your website.

Free plans get a massive 1GB of storage space—on fast SSDs, no less. You also get unlimited bandwidth, free subdomains, two MySQL databases, and free email. It even has a free website builder and Softaculous auto script installer.

Upon signing up for GoogieHost, you have to tell the team why you want a free account. We suspect that this is a way to weed out new members unlikely to want to upgrade to a premium account in the future.

FreeHostingEU's hosting is ad-free, but comes with severe limitations (Image credit: FreeHostingEU)

9. FreeHostingEU Ad-free hosting with severe limitations Disk space: 200MB | Bandwidth: 4TB | Subdomains: 5 Web-based email No forced ads Limited disk space Maximum file size of 15MB

FreeHostingEU has free web hosting, though the desire for you to upgrade to one of its paid hosting plans (from $4.95 a month) is clear. The free service has significant limitations: you can’t upload any file over 15MB in size, your disk space is restricted to a paltry 200MB, and you have a 4TB bandwidth limit. As you might expect, these limitations are removed when you pay for advanced hosting.

While there are installers for WordPress and Joomla on the free plan, you don’t get access to the rest of the installers without being on a paid plan. These include phpBB, Drupal, Elgg, MediaWiki, Moodle, and Zenphoto. Ecommerce tools like Zen Cart, osCommerce, and PrestaShop are also locked off behind the paywall.

FreeHostingEU is about as basic as you can get with free web hosting, and the limitations of the service will probably have you wanting to upgrade or look elsewhere.

HyperPHP has good free hosting but requires ads to be placed on your website (Image credit: HyperPHP)

10. HyperPHP Ad-supported free plan Disk space: Unlimited | Bandwidth: Unlimited | Subdomains: Unlimited Unlimited disk space and bandwidth cPanel administration Slow FTP Forced ads on web pages

HyperPHP is a web hosting provider with a free plan that is well-specified, with “unlimited everything”—as long as you adhere to the terms and conditions of the service. You get cPanel administration, an online file manager, FTP access, and up to 400 MySQL databases.

There’s a drag-and-drop Site Builder tool, and with the Softaculous app installer, you can easily install over 400 popular web apps, including WordPress, phpBB, Dolphin, Geeklog, and pH7CMS. Unfortunately, on the free plan, PostgreSQL and webmail are not supported and obtrusive ads are injected into your web pages. Premium plans with no ads start at $4.99 a month.