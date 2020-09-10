Best web hosting services for your website in 2020

As the digital world grows, so does the demand for digital services like web hosting. Indeed, the web hosting industry continues to grow at an extremely rapid rate to cater for the millions of new websites that are created every year.

Numerous new web hosting companies have sprung up to satisfy the demand. Some of these are incredible, offering high-quality, reliable service across the board. But not all hosts are equal, and some are better for certain types of hosting than others. For example, one could be excellent for shared hosting, while another might be a great choice for dedicated server hosting.

Because of this, it’s important to spend some time analyzing different hosts and doing some research before settling on one. To help you out, we’ve compiled this list of the best web hosting services available in 2020. Our final ten were selected after exhaustive, in-depth testing of current providers on the market, with a focus on aspects such as price, performance, main features, and long-term reliability.

1. Bluehost High-quality hosting with a focus on WordPress Free Domain: Yes | Free SSL Certificate: Yes | Automatic Backups: No | Unmetered Bandwidth: Yes 25% off Bluehost Basic £2.22 /mth Bluehost Plus £4.40 /mth Visit Site at Bluehost Competitively priced shared hosting WordPress-recommended hosting provider Beginner-friendly dashboard Expensive renewal prices Limited VPS and dedicated server options Servers can be a little slow

Bluehost is one of the world’s most popular web hosts, and for good reason. It offers a wide range of shared, VPS, WordPress, and dedicated server hosting options, as well as a domain registration portal and a very intuitive, beginner-friendly user interface.

On top of this, Bluehost is one of just a handful of WordPress-recommended hosting providers. This is largely due to the quality and reliability of its service, along with its time in the industry and commitment to continually improve the hosting experience it offers.

If you’re looking for affordable shared hosting, Bluehost certainly isn’t a bad option. The single-website Basic plan includes unmetered bandwidth, a free SSL certificate, and 50 GB of SSD storage. It costs $2.95 per month with an initial three-year plan and renews at $7.99 per month. Upgrade to the Plus (from $5.45 per month), Choice Plus (from $5.45 per month), or Pro (from $13.95 per month) plan to host unlimited websites and access much more powerful tools.

Meanwhile, WordPress users will benefit from Bluehost’s various WordPress-specific hosting options. Fully managed solutions cost from $19.95 per month (renewing at $29.99) and include automatic daily backups, full domain privacy and protection, a WordPress optimized server, and a selection of other advanced features. There are also three VPS plans starting from $18.99 per month and three dedicated server options from $79.99 per month.

On top of its great prices and versatile hosting solutions, Bluehost also features a very user-friendly dashboard and impressive performance. Even those with very limited tech or web hosting experience shouldn’t have too many problems using this host.

Hostinger is, without a doubt, the best budget web hosting provider around. Shared hosting starts from just $0.99 per month with a four-year Single Shared Hosting plan, and this only increases to $2.15 per month on renewal.

However, this plan is quite limited, with just 100GB of bandwidth, the ability to connect one website and one email account, and 10 GB of storage. The higher-end Premium Shared Hosting (from $2.89 per month) and Business Shared Hosting (from $3.99 per month) plans allow you to connect up to 100 sites with unmetered bandwidth and up to 100 GB of storage.

Hostinger also offers a selection of other hosting options aimed at those with more specific needs. Its managed WordPress plans start from $2.15 per month, VPS hosting is available from a very low $3.95 per month, and the higher-end cloud hosting solutions cost from $7.45 per month.

What’s more, Hostinger is a very beginner-friendly company that markets its leading performance and user-friendly dashboard. There is a huge resource library to help you learn everything from how to start your site to advanced configuration actions. And, the Hostinger team is extremely friendly and always happy to help with any issues that could arise.

Overall, this host is a very powerful option for everyone from absolute beginners to advanced web developers—especially if you have a tight budget!

3. A2 Hosting Best for ultra-fast hosting at a competitive price Free Domain: No | Free SSL Certificate: Yes | Automatic Backups: Yes | Unmetered Bandwidt: Yes No price information Check Amazon Fast, reliable service Customizable VPS and dedicated server hosting Impressive customer support services High renewal prices Limited low-end shared plans No free domain available

A2 Hosting has been in the web hosting business for some time, which has allowed it to fine-tune its services and offer some of the best server speeds in the industry. Although known for its leading performance, this company has plenty of other things going for it as well.

At the low end of the spectrum, A2 Hosting offers high-quality shared hosting from just $2.99 per month. However, its prices aren’t quite as good as they seem. For example, you have to sign up for three years to access the advertised price, and even the cheapest plan renews at $8.99 per month (triple the initial price).

But, A2 Hosting does include a suite of attractive features with its hosting plans. For example, all new users can benefit from a free website migration, free SSL certificate, and access to the platform’s native website builder.

What’s more, there is a range of other hosting options available for those looking for something more than basic shared hosting. Managed WordPress hosting starts from $11.99 per month, basic managed VPS plans are available from $25 per month, and dedicated servers start at $99.59 per month.

Overall, A2 Hosting is a good choice for those who need fast, reliable servers for their next project. Its prices are very competitive, and it comes with a range of features you won’t find elsewhere.

4. HostGator Best for absolute beginners Free Domain: Yes | Free SSL Certificate: Yes | Automatic Backups: No | Unmetered Bandwidth: Yes HostGator Dedicated Hosting US$119 /mth Visit Site at HostGator.com Very beginner friendly web host Affordable shared hosting 45-day money-back guarantee Very basic shared hosting plans Limited customizability with VPS and dedicated servers Poor performance can be an issue

HostGator is known as a beginner-friendly web host that does a great job of covering the web hosting essentials. Its shared hosting starts from just $2.75 per month for a simple Hatchling plan, which allows you to connect one website with unmetered bandwidth and storage.

Upgrading to the Baby plan (from $3.95 per month) lets you connect as many sites as you want, while the Business plan (from $5.95 per month) adds a free SSL certificate, free dedicated IP address, and free SEO tools.

In addition, HostGator offers managed WordPress hosting from just $5.95 per month. This is great if you only need basic management, but it simply doesn’t compare with some of the more advanced WordPress hosting providers on this list.

If you need a more powerful solution, VPS hosting starts from $19.95 per month, and dedicated servers cost from $89.98 per month. However, these are very simplistic and lack configurability. We’d recommend looking elsewhere for VPS or dedicated server hosting.

Ultimately, though, HostGator’s beginner-friendly interface, competitive prices, and very friendly support team are more than enough to give it a place on our list. It’s a great option for those looking for a cheap, no-frills shared hosting provider that does the basics well.

InMotion Hosting is a popular web host that has been in business for more than 15 years. It offers a wide range of hosting solutions, including WordPress, shared, VPS, and dedicated server options.

The company’s shared hosting starts from $4.99 per month for an initial three-year plan, which is quite expensive compared to many of the other options on this list. However, even the cheapest plan comes with some great inclusions, such as a free SSL certificate, free domain for the first year, free automatic backups, and a generous 50 GB of SSD storage. On top of this, all shared plans come with InMotion’s drag-and-drop website builder.

Upgrading to a VPS (from $29.99 per month) or dedicated server (from $99.99 per month) plan will give you access to much more powerful hosting options. Choose between managed and unmanaged plans, and rest assured that your site will be protected by InMotion’s advanced security integrations.

Although the prices here do appear slightly high at first glance, InMotion hosting actually offers great value for money, and it’s definitely an option worth considering. And what’s more, its services are backed by excellent customer support and an industry-leading 90-day money-back guarantee.

6. WP Engine Best for managed WordPress hosting Free Domain: No | Free SSL Certificate: Yes | Automatic Backups: Yes | Unmetered Bandwidth: No Great range of advanced features Very powerful managed WordPress solutions Impressive performance across the board Very responsive 24/7 live chat Quite expensive compared to similar providers All plans have tight resource limits

WP Engine is a niche web hosting provider focusing solely on managed WordPress hosting. Although it is expensive, it offers some of the best WordPress-specific solutions we’ve seen. It’s a great option for those who want to create their website and leave ongoing maintenance and security to someone who knows exactly what they’re doing.

Prices start from $25 per month for an annual Startup subscription. This allows you to connect one WordPress website, supports up to 25,000 visits per month, and includes 10GB of storage and 50GB of bandwidth per month.

Upgrading to a Growth (from $90.83 per month) or Scale (from $241.67 per month) plan will add more server resources and allow you to connect more websites. WP Engine also offers a Custom plan aimed at those with either very large projects or very specific needs.

What’s more, all plans come with a range of advanced features, including development and staging environments, over 35 StudioPress themes, a global content delivery network (CDN), and a powerful Evercache integration.

The bottom line: If you’re looking for an advanced managed WordPress hosting solution, we’d highly recommend checking out WP Engine. If you’re simply looking for a cheap budget host for a small website, look elsewhere.

SiteGround has made its way onto our list of the best hosting providers due to its powerful reseller hosting options. These provide feature-rich, affordable solutions for those who manage numerous websites for different clients, and it’s certainly up there with the best we’ve seen.

The cheapest GrowBig reseller plan starts from just $9.99 per month and supports unlimited websites, with 20 GB of storage space, free SSL certificates, and an easy staging environment. The GoGeek (from $14.99 per month) and Cloud (from $80 per month) reseller options add white-labeling, priority support, and much, much more.

If you’re just looking for normal hosting for your own website, SiteGround also offers a selection of shared/WordPress and cloud hosting options. The shared and WordPress plans are identical, with prices starting from $6.99 for a single website subscription.

SiteGround’s cloud hosting is actually very powerful and includes an impressive amount of server resources. For example, the Entry plan costs $80 per month and includes three CPU cores, 6 GB of memory, 40 GB of SSD storage, and 5 TB of bandwidth per month. On top of this, all plans are fully configurable to ensure you get exactly what you need.

8. Hostwinds Powerful dedicated server hosting options Free Domain: No | Free SSL Certificate: Yes | Automatic Backups: Yes | Unmetered Bandwidt: No SHARED HOSTING £2.70 /mth BUSINESS £4.60 /mth Visit Site at Hostwinds Versatile dedicated server hosting options Great performance Impressive, resource-rich support center Price structure is a little deceiving Limited money-back guarantee on short subscriptions

Hostwinds offers some of the best dedicated server hosting available. There are five different base plans, with prices ranging from $90 to $135 per month. However, these are fully customizable, allowing you to add extra RAM, storage, bandwidth, and IP addresses as required. You can also choose from a selection of Linux and Windows operating systems.

On top of this, Hostwinds has a range of shared, VPS, and cloud hosting solutions. Cheap shared hosting starts from $3.29 per month and lets you connect one website with unlimited bandwidth and storage. There are unmanaged and managed VPS options available, costing from just $4.49 per month for a basic unmanaged Linux server.

Hostwinds’ cloud hosting is priced hourly rather than monthly, with prices starting from $0.006931 per hour (~$5 per month). There are numerous options available, and with this, you’re paying for the exact hosting you need.

Finally, Hostwinds hosting is backed by great performance and a comprehensive support center. Take advantage of any of a number of live support streams, or search the handy self-help resources for the information you need.

GoDaddy offers a selection of hosting services targetted at web development beginners and others with limited tech skills. Its whole service is extremely beginner-friendly, with a simple signup process, an intuitive web dashboard, and a selection of features to streamline the website creation process.

Shared hosting is slightly expensive, with prices starting from $5.99 per month ($8.99 on renewal) for an Economy plan. This allows you to connect one website with a generous 100 GB of storage and unmetered bandwidth. There are three other shared plans available, with prices reaching $19.99 per month ($24.99 on renewal).

There are also various WordPress, VPS, dedicated server, and reseller options available. Managed WordPress plans start from a competitively priced $6.99 per month, but we’d recommend looking elsewhere for VPS or dedicated hosting.

One of the main issues with GoDaddy is its sometimes poor performance. It tends to have very good server uptime figures, nearing 100%, but its average server response times can be quite slow, which could impact your site speed and visitor retention.

Overall, GoDaddy is a good choice for those with limited experience who just want a beginner-friendly, hassle-free provider. However, there are better options out there for those with more experience.

doesn't often feature in discussions about the best web hosts, its managed WordPress solutions are definitely worth mentioning. There are three DreamPress plans on offer, with prices starting at $16.95 per month with an annual subscription.

All three plans support one website and come with unmetered bandwidth, a one-click staging environment, a pre-installed SSL certificate, automatic daily backups, and the ability to connect unlimited email addresses. You will also have access to free website migrations and a WP website builder to help you get online.

If you don’t need managed WordPress hosting, DreamHost also offers shared hosting from $2.59 per month with a three-year plan. It includes a free domain, unmetered bandwidth and storage, and support for one site. But, the good news is that this renews at just $4.95 per month, making it one of the most affordable options around.

Ultimately, DreamHost is a great option for those looking for high-quality managed WordPress hosting. Its performance is generally excellent, but its slow customer support is a slight concern. Still, it’s definitely one to consider.

Our top web hosting tips to help you get started

There are numerous things to consider when you’re choosing a web hosting provider, especially if you don’t have a lot of experience. Below are our top five key tips to help you choose the right host:

1. Don’t be afraid to pay for reliable service

Cheap hosting is generally fine, but remember that you usually get what you pay for. If you’re looking for a high-quality, reliable host who focuses on ensuring you’re getting the best performance and reliability possible, don’t be afraid to spend a little more.

2. Think carefully about exactly what you need

Most hosting providers have some selling point or advanced feature list that sets them apart from their competitors. It’s important to think about the type of hosting and tools you need before selecting a plan.

3. Consider a website builder

If you’re not exactly sure what software you’re going to use to build your site, you could consider using a website builder. Many hosts come with some sort of website builder, including GoDaddy, HostGator, and A2 Hosting. Alternatively, use a platform like Wix or Weebly.

4. Watch out for deceiving prices

One thing that continually annoys us about the web hosting industry is the way most providers advertise highly-discounted initial prices. In many cases, you will pay significantly more for anything shorter than a 36-month plan, and most providers renew their hosting at a much higher rate.

5. Pay attention to money-back guarantees

Very few web hosts offer a free trial, but most have some sort of money-back guarantee. Before you purchase a plan, it’s worth doing some reading to see what your provider’s guarantee actually covers. In some cases, it will only apply to annual or longer plans, and it won’t usually include domain registration and other specialist fees.

Shared vs VPS vs dedicated server hosting: What is the difference?

Shared, VPS, and dedicated server hosting are the three main types of web hosting. Most providers offer all three, although some focus on one or two specific options.

At the basic end of the spectrum is shared hosting, which involves numerous websites being hosted on the same server. You will be competing for bandwidth, storage, RAM, and other resources with the other sites on the same server, which can cause performance and security issues.

If you need something more powerful, you may decide to go for virtual private server (VPS) hosting. With this, you will be allocated a specific amount of server resources and processing power, which is drawn from a pool of resources. The main benefit of VPS hosting is that you will have your own dedicated resources which can’t be used by anyone else.

Those with advanced needs and large traffic volumes will likely be best suited to a dedicated server, which is exactly what they sound like: An entire server for you, and for you alone.

On top of this, there are various derivations and other types of hosting available, including cloud, WordPress, Windows, reseller, and more. These tend to be more specialized and targeted at specific user groups.

Paid vs free web hosting

Although we haven’t covered them in this guide, there are numerous free hosting services available. But as attractive as these may seem, it’s usually a bad idea to use free hosting for a serious website.

After all, nothing is really free. It costs money for companies to run hosting, and most free services are extremely limited. Usually, you will have a very low amount of bandwidth and storage and, often, you won’t be able to connect an SSL certificate.

And this is how free hosting companies make their money. Using a freemium model, they will continually push you to upgrade to a paid plan that opens up access to more server resources and a range of advanced tools.

The bottom line: Free web hosting is great if you just want to learn about web development and/or practice your coding skills. But if you’re planning on starting a business or serious personal site, we’d highly recommend going for one of the paid options on this list.

Really, a few dollars a month is a very small price to pay for reliable hosting and the impressive selection of tools our top paid web hosts include.

How do I choose the best web hosting service?

We’ve covered ten of the best web hosting providers in this guide, but we’ve only scratched the surface of what’s available. There are hundreds, if not thousands of hosting providers to choose from, which can make it very hard to find the best web hosting service for your needs.

To begin, you need to identify exactly what sort of website you’re planning to create and the server resources you’re likely to need. Shared hosting may be enough for a small personal or business site, but you will likely need to upgrade to VPS or dedicated server hosting if you’re planning to create a larger business or eCommerce site.

Once you’ve identified the best hosting for your needs, list the tools and features that are most important to you. For example, you might want a provider that offers a free SSL certificate, free domain, and free website transfers. Alternatively, you might decide to go for hosting that comes with a free website builder.

Another thing to keep in mind is potential future growth. If you’re planning to expand your site in the future, make sure you choose hosting that lets you do this. For example, find a VPS server that you can add additional resources to as required.

Finally, pay attention to specialist hosting if you have specific needs. There are numerous WordPress, eCommerce, cloud, and app hosting solutions available which are generally quite powerful and tailored towards certain uses.

Ultimately, don’t be afraid to spend some time researching different hosting providers before making your selection. Start with our top ten providers above, take advantage of free trials and money-back guarantees where available, and speak to an expert if you’re not sure about what you need.