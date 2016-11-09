Biggest cloud players grew even more

The biggest players in the cloud computing game, including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Google and IBM, have made the market grow, and they have grown with it, according to latest reports. New Canalys estimates show that both IaaS (Infrastructure-as-a-Service) and PaaS (Platform-as-a-Service) grew to more than $10 billion during the third quarter of 2016. This represents a 53 per cent growth year on year.

The funny thing is – Amazon Web Services (AWS) accounted for almost a third of that. It alone was up 55 per cent during the period, racking up more than $3.23 billion. It now holds almost a third (32 per cent) of the overall market share. Microsoft Azure also grew – 116 per cent, turning more than $1.736 billion in the process. Google's cloud racked up $764 million, growing 80 per cent, while IBM grew 51 per cent, reaching $654m. Alibaba now holds two per cent of the overall market, having sold $221m in the third quarter and grown 128 per cent.

Talking to The Register, principal analyst at Canalys Matthew Ball said: “The remainder of the market is highly fragmented between smaller global providers and more local providers”. “We see applications like dev and test, backup and DR moving to the cloud among most business. Mission-critical applications still remain under the control of IT departments.”

