The biggest enterprise initiatives for 2018 are all data-centric

Data is set to be the biggest driver for most of the leading business initiatives in 2018, new analyst figures have claimed.

A new report by 451 Research says that among the major focuses for businesses in 2018 are embracing new off-premise models, service-oriented IT solutions and harnessing the power business intelligence, machine learning / AI, and big data.

Almost two thirds of IT organisations (60 per cent) don’t have a strategy on how to go through the process of digital transformation, and many have admitted they are facing challenges.

The same percentage of respondents have said they will have most of their IT outside enterprise data centres by 2019. The report says they will mostly go for off-premises service provider environments, like SaaS or public cloud infrastructure.

In line with that conclusion, organisations will spend most on IT being delivered as a service. Security is also a high priority, with 16 per cent saying security will have a bigger budget this year.

“The survey suggests that many – but certainly not all – organisations are finally reaching the point where they can focus on endeavours that help differentiate the business, instead of merely keeping the lights on. In 2018 we expect to see much of this effort focused around a new set of approaches to data optimisation and analysis,” said Melanie Posey, research vice president and general manager at 451 Research.

Image source: Shutterstock/wk1003mike