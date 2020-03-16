Bill Gates steps down from Microsoft board

Bill Gates, the man who co-founded and spearheaded Microsoft for years, has announced he will be stepping down from the company’s board.

In a LinkedIn post published late last week, Gates said he is leaving both the Microsoft and Berkshire Hathaway boards to focus on his philanthropic projects.

According to The Verge, he wants to funnel more time and energy into fields such as global health and development, education, and climate change.

Despite stepping down from the board, Gates will remain a technology advisor to both CEO Satya Nadella and the technical leadership.

Gates founded Microsoft in 1975, serving as the CEO until 2000 and leaving his full-time role in 2008 for a part-time position on the board.

“I am looking forward to this next phase as an opportunity to maintain the friendships and partnerships that have meant the most to me, continue to contribute to two companies of which I am incredibly proud, and effectively prioritise my commitment to addressing some of the world’s toughest challenges,” said Gates.

“The board has benefited from Bill’s leadership and vision, and Microsoft will continue to benefit from Bill’s ongoing technical passion and advice to drive our products and services forward," added Nadella.

"I am grateful for Bill’s friendship and look forward to continuing to work alongside him to realise our mission to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more.”