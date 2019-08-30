Billions of IoT devices will come online by next year

The number of internet-connected devices will jump by a fifth within a year, fuelled mostly by connected cars and utility devices. This is according to market analysts Gartner, which say we’ll have a total of 5.8 billion internet-connected devices by 2020.

By the end of this year, we’ll have 4.8 billion internet-connected devices in use, a 21.5 per cent increase year-on-year. Basically, the number of IoT devices will be seeing a steady, 20-ish per cent growth for two consecutive years.

Most of the new devices will be utilities (1.17 billion this year, 1.37 billion next year), followed by security cameras and similar security solutions.

“Electricity smart metering, both residential and commercial will boost the adoption of IoT among utilities,” said Peter Middleton, senior research director at Gartner. “Physical security, where building intruder detection and indoor surveillance use cases will drive volume, will be the second largest user of IoT endpoints in 2020.”

We can also expect connected lighting services as well as automotive and healthcare industries, to see significant growth in the number of internet-connected devices.

“Overall, end users will need to prepare to address an environment where the business units will increasingly buy IoT-enabled assets without policies for support, data ownership or integration into existing business applications,” said Alfonso Velosa, research vice president at Gartner. “This will require the CIO’s team to start developing a policy and architecture-based approach to support business units’ objectives, while protecting the organisation from data threats.”

North America, western Europe and Greater China will be the three main regions to drive growth in the industry.