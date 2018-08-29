Bitcoin enthusiasts store crytpocurrency passwords in their DNA

Keeping your bitcoin and private keys safe has been a struggle for many in the world of cryptocurrency but a new startup called Carverr is looking to change that by storing users' private keys in DNA.

For some time now, scientists have been experimenting with DNA as a way to store data and they have gone so far as to store a music video and other files inside human DNA. Carverr's CEO and co-founder Vishaal Bhuyan is now taking this same process and applying it to the world of cryptocurrency.

So far 28 customers have signed up and paid a $1,000 fee to have their personal keys stored in DNA. While the price may seem high for those just dabbling in Bitcoin, serious investors are always looking for new ways to protect their cryptocurrency assets and DNA provides an added layer of security that goes beyond hardware wallets.

Bhuyan explained to CNET why DNA is the perfect way for users to securely store their private keys, saying:

"DNA is the only thing that won't become obsolete. So the way I look at it, this is a trust or 401(k) that you can allocate some of your assets to and keep for a very, very long period of time."

While hard drives can become corrupted or break over long periods of time, DNA can safely store data for years which is why even Microsoft is exploring building its own DNA storage system.

Carverr's business plan may seem a bit odd to those outside of the loop when it comes to cryptocurrency but storing data inside DNA will likely play a huge role in the future of cybersecurity.

Image Credit: Geralt / Pixabay