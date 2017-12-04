Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2017 were the biggest yet

The statistics concerning this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday are in, and just as expected – the retail industry has profited significantly. However, what's particularly interesting is the fact that the largest growth in visits actually came on Cyber Monday, and not Black Friday. It's also interesting to notice that Cyber Week is no longer an exclusively electronics frenzy.

Hitwise's data shows that visits to the online retail industry during Black Friday were up one per cent year-on-year, representing an increase of 2.7 million visits. In total, that's 200 million visits now. Amazon UK is the ultimate winner, taking away 25.17 per cent of all visit share, followed by eBay UK (5.47 per cent) and Argos (3.91 per cent).

The top products were Fitbit, Nintendo Switch and Dyson, thanks to sever price cuts.

When it comes to Cyber Monday, the numbers are even more impressive. Visits are up seven per cent year-on-year, representing an extra 12 million visits, and amounting to a total of 195.7 million visits.

Yet again, Amazon UK leading the charge with 26.17 per cent of all visit share. Top products include Fitbit, Fingerlings and Nintendo Switch.

Cyber Week is no longer an electronics frenzy. This year, there has been more participation from non-traditional retail verticals, and non-retail sectors, including apparell and accessories, health and beauty, groceries and alcohol, house and gardening, as well as ticketing.

Among the non-retail sectors, travel has seen the biggest gains, mostly in accommodation and destinations and agencies.

