BlackBerry and Samsung team up to make managing your work apps easier

BlackBerry is aiming to accelerate your digital transformation journey thanks to a new partnership with Samsung.

The two companies have announced a multi-year relationship agreement which will develop joint solutions for shared customers to ‘accelerate digital transformation initiatives’.

What this means in practice, is that both Samsung’s, and BlackBerry’s enterprise customers, that use the latest and greatest Samsung products (smartphones, tablets, wearables, Samsung DeX, etc.) will be able to manage all those devices on a single pane of glass via the BlackBerry Universal Endpoint Management (UEM) platform.

This will be a standard, out-of-the-box feature, the two companies said in a press release.

“Our clients will not compromise on security and are increasingly demanding integrated end-to-end solutions for digital transformation across their businesses. In Samsung, we have a partner that fully understands these demands and is moving quickly with us to address them,” said Vito Giallorenzo, SVP of Strategic Partnerships, BlackBerry “With Samsung’s exciting lineup of mobility and hardware solutions, we see a lot of opportunity to pair them with the legendary security of BlackBerry software platforms to address a well-understood market need and the fast-emerging possibilities in the Enterprise of Things.”

“This announcement underscores our focus on delivering large scale digital transformation solutions leveraging the breadth of Samsung’s offerings,” said Sean Kae, EVP of Global B2B Services, Samsung Electronics. “With the recommitment to our strategic partnership with BlackBerry, we believe that we will be able to accelerate the technology we bring to the market and transform the workplace together.”

Image Credit: Blackberry