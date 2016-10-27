BlackBerry announces new Android smartphone - DTEK60

BlackBerry recently announced a new Android smartphone, called DTEK60. This one, too, comes with BlackBerry’s security features, something the company’s been focused on for quite some time now. With its hardware manufactured by TCL, it is now available to purchase at ShopBlackBerry in North American and Europe.

The phone will be available in other regions in the ‘coming weeks’. Besides all the usual gimmicks, such as the fingerprint sensor, BlackBerry Intelligent Keyboard or expandable memory, the phone also comes with a few BlackBerry exclusives. Fast security patching, DTEK by BlackBerry App, Hardware Root of Trust and Secure Boot Process are some of them.

The Secure Boot Process works like this: Every stage of the smartphone’s boot chain must first verify that the next component has not been tampered with since the last boot. Only then can it proceed, making sure your device has not been altered in any way. It also comes with FIPS 140-2 Compliant Full Disk Encryption, as well as full enterprise mobility management support.

“With the DTEK60, BlackBerry continues to focus on our strengths: state-of-the-art software and security solutions. When you see our logo it means security, from our class-leading enterprise software to devices secured by BlackBerry software,” said Ralph Pini, Chief Operating Officer and General Manager of Mobility Solutions at BlackBerry.

The device is available in the UK, for the price of £475.

Image Credit: Blackberry